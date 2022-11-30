Eoghan McDermott makes his showbiz return on Love Island Australia

Eoghan McDermott has made his return to showbiz as the narrator of Love Island Australia.

The former RTÉ star (38) abruptly left the industry last year following allegations that were later withdrawn and stated as false.

Episodes of the new series are now airing on ITV.

The host took to Twitter in March to clear his name, posting a legal letter that stated the allegations were false and the accuser, who used an anonymous Twitter account, accepted the claims were false.

"A few months ago, false allegation were made against me. Despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely, the effects of which I am still processing,” he said on Twitter from his since deleted account.

“I hope the below can close this chapter. At the request of and with consideration for the other party to this dispute, I will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

McDermott has now returned to the Australian version of Love Island where villa life is in full swing.

While the former broadcaster was taking a break from the show, Stephen Mullan filled in – a move that was a surprise even for him.

"It just happened like that, I can’t say I knew much about the show, to be honest with you,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.

The Australian version of the show – unlike the ITV version from the UK – is not filmed live, so episodes currently being released were filmed in bulk during the last few months.

Set in Spain, the show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.

The episodes are now airing on ITV, with the UK rendition of the show returning to screens for a winter season in 2023 hosted by Maya Jama.

"After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa,” said Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment.

"We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love."