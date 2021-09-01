The shock news that Elaine Crowley’s eponymous chat show had come to an end after 10 years was revealed in an understated fashion last Friday morning.

The effervescent Cork presenter said that it was with a “heavy heart” that she said goodbye to the Virgin Media programme and said it had been “such a privilege and an honour to work with amazing women and men over the last 10 years."

Although there had been a brief ‘look back’ segment on the show the previous day, she had not made any official announcement so this was her chance to thank the viewers and her team.

The news signalled an outpouring of emotion from her loyal viewers who had watched her from the very start, back when the panel show was called Midday.

While she has been moved to co-host Ireland AM with Simon Delaney at the weekends, the axing of her show has sparked speculation about the future direction of the company.

Some of its most high-profile presenters have had their slots completely rejigged or even moved on in the run-up to the station’s new season launch.

Shortly before the launch, Ireland AM host Anna Daly and Matt Cooper both announced separately they were were leaving after a lengthy time at the company.

Speculation is now rife that more long-term presenters could also be on the move as negotiations of employees’ future in the company are ongoing.

Karen Koster has been shifted from Ireland AM to co-front The Six O’Clock Show with Martin King, while Muireann O’Connell is going to the morning slot with Tommy Bowe.

But Elaine wasn’t just an important show for the viewers, who had found it particularly resonant during lockdown when people were confined to their homes and needed to feel some form of connection.

It was also a special show for the female contributors themselves who found it a valuable networking tool; I know, as I was one for 10 years. It gave Irish women a voice to air female-focused topics and share stories that wouldn’t ordinarily be discussed on mainstream TV, from childcare issues to pregnancy loss, to domestic violence and bereavement.

It also covered the lighter stories that might create a laugh, from your holiday disasters to being ghosted by your boyfriend.

Its ‘Man Friday’ segment also gave men a chance to vent about their own issues and proved hugely popular among viewers.

And the show’s success was hugely down to Elaine herself, who has always worn her heart on her sleeve.

In a far cry from some of the ultra-conservative presenters on other stations, she would happily share a mortifying story for the amusement of the nation. Viewers felt like they really knew her, not to mention her nine siblings and her mum ‘Mary V’, thanks to Elaine’s wonderfully open nature.

In a sea of hard news programmes and sports coverage, Elaine offered the perfect level of escapism. Judging by the comments on social media, it got many people through some testing times as they tuned in for their daily fill.

The show has now been replaced by UK export Loose Women which, for all of its bombastic nature, does not have the same Irish charm as Elaine. Here’s hoping that station bosses can come up with a better replacement as they endeavour to remain relevant to a diverse range of viewers in the tough post-Covid media landscape.