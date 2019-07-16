Emmys 2019: Irish actress Fiona Shaw nominated for Fleabag and Killing Eve as Game Of Thrones breaks nominations record

Irish actress Fiona Shaw has been nominated for two Emmys for her roles in hit BBC series Fleabag and HBO's Killing Eve.

The Cork actress has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in Killing Eve, a role which earned her a BAFTA earlier this year.

She will compete against Game of Thrones stars Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams as well as Julie Garner for Ozark.

Shaw is also up for the award for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series alongside Fleabag co-star Kristin Scott Thomas.

The stars pf Killing Eve: Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, and Jodie Comer

Other contenders are Jane Lynch for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and Sandra Oh and Emma Thompson for Saturay Night Live and Maya Rudolph for The Good Place.

Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series nomination.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (left) and Fiona Shaw (Ian West/PA)

The nominations for the Emmy Awards, which honour the best in television each year, were announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

While Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season was met with mixed reviews earlier this year, it picked up 32 nominations, the most for any programme in a single season and breaking a 25-year record.

They include a nod for outstanding drama series, alongside the BBC’s Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Pose, Ozark, Better Call Saul, Succession and This Is Us.

Bafta winner Comer was recognised for her turn as psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve and is up against her co-star Sandra Oh for outstanding drama actress.

British actress Clarke earned a nomination for her portrayal of queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, in a category also containing Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder, Laura Linney in Ozark, Mandy Moore in This Is Us and Robin Wright in House Of Cards.

Harington’s final season as Jon Snow was awarded with a nomination for lead actor in a drama series, in a category also containing Jason Bateman in Ozark, Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul, Billy Porter for Pose and This Is Us co-stars Sterling K Brown and Milo Ventimiglia.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Vee”)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act”)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)

Glynn Turman (How to Get Away With Murder)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau

Bell (CNN)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

James Corden (The World’s Best)

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game Of Games)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up With Marie Kondo)

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America? (Showtime)

Variety Special (Live)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman

Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The

Jeffersons' (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

RENT (Fox)

72nd Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met

McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (A&E)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With

David Letterman (Netflix)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Additional reporting by PA

