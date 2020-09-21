Emmy Awards 2020: Paul Mescal loses out as Succession, Watchmen and Schitt's Creek are big winners on the night

Jimmy Kimmel hosted an Emmys ceremony blighted by the coronavirus pandemic (TV Academy/PA)

Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during a politically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before.

The biggest night in US TV took place against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrest and a looming presidential election billed as the most consequential in generations.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were anchored from an eerily empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles, while the lack of the traditional glitz and glamour of the red carpet was another concession to the post-Covid-19 world.

Host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly welcomed viewers to the “pandemmys,” while the vast majority of nominees were at home, with winners appearing via video feed.

Expand Close Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys (TV Academy/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys (TV Academy/PA)

It was a disappointing night for British and Irish talent, with Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Brian Cox, Jeremy Irons, Helena Bonham Carter and Paul Mescal all ending up empty handed in the individual categories.

Two of the night’s most successful shows, Watchmen and Schitt’s Creek, made overt references to the current turmoil.

Expand Close SEX SYMBOL: Paul Mescal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp SEX SYMBOL: Paul Mescal

Watchmen, a searing exploration of racism in America, won outstanding limited series while also picking up wins for directing and writing, as well as awards for stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

King, who won for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, wore a T-shirt bearing the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot and killed by police in Kentucky in March, and joined a host of other stars urging viewers to vote.

Expand Close Therapy: Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People - in a time of crisis, we need sex's life-affirming, stress-relieving, mood-altering qualities more than ever / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Therapy: Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People - in a time of crisis, we need sex's life-affirming, stress-relieving, mood-altering qualities more than ever

Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories, with wins for stars Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

The night ends with a successful merger between Waystar Royco and #Emmy! Succession (@HBO) wins the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ez7TIdRMMF — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Expand Close Emmys 2020 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emmys 2020

Daniel, also a co-creator on the show, said the series was about the “transformational effects of love and acceptance,” properties he said were needed now more than ever.

He also told people to vote, before apologising for making his acceptance speech political.

Expand Close Killing Eve star Jodie Comer could make it two best drama actress wins in a row at the Emmy Awards (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Killing Eve star Jodie Comer could make it two best drama actress wins in a row at the Emmy Awards (Ian West/PA)

Succession’s wins included the biggest prize of the night, outstanding drama series, and a lead actor gong for Jeremy Strong. It was also recognised for its writing and directing.

Speaking from London, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong listed a number of “un-thank yous” during his acceptance speech, and targeted Donald Trump and Boris Johnson for their respective responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony took place soon after the US reached the grim milestone of more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths, while social justice protests continue across the country.

At one point, Kimmel was joined on stage by actor Anthony Anderson for repeated declarations that “Black lives matter” and many winners made politically charged speeches.

While the night was often dominated by the misery inflicted by the pandemic and the trauma of the deaths of black Americans, there were also moments of joy.

Euphoria star Zendaya was a surprise winner in the outstanding drama actress category, beating A-list competition including Colman and Jennifer Aniston.

The night ends with a successful merger between Waystar Royco and #Emmy! Succession (@HBO) wins the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ez7TIdRMMF — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

The 24-year-old could barely hide her joy as she fought back tears, clutching her Emmy while surrounded by her jubilant family.

Jason Sudeikis presented the award while undergoing a coronavirus test, listing the nominees while a nurse placed a swab up his nose.

There was also a mini Friends reunion. Aniston appeared from her home and delighted fans when revealing Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox were also there.

Little Fires Everywhere co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington spent the night together at a garden party, describing it as a New Year’s Eve celebration because they were “ready for 2020 to be over”.

On an otherwise underwhelming night for British stars, Armstrong won for his writing on Succession while John Oliver was recognised for his work on his Last Week Tonight show.

Elsewhere, Ozark’s Julia Garner won outstanding supporting actress in a drama while Billy Crudup won in the male category for his portrayal of a conniving network executive in The Morning Show

In the limited series categories, Uzo Aduba won supporting actress for Mrs America while Watchmen’s Abdul-Mateen II took home the male equivalent.

Mark Ruffalo picked up outstanding lead actor for playing identical twins in I Know This Much Is True, and joined the long list of winners calling for people to vote.

Prolific Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry was honoured with the Governors Award.

The in memoriam section featured singer H.E.R performing Nothing Compares 2 U, as pictures of stars who have died in the last year, including Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Adam Schlesinger, Caroll Spinney, Carl Reiner, Jerry Stiller, Kirk Douglas, Sir Ian Holm and Dame Diana Rigg, appeared in black and white on a big screen behind the stage.

Full list of 72nd Emmy Awards winners

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series - Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series - Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series - Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series - Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series - Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series - Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding comedy series - Schitt's Creek

Outstanding variety talk series - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie - Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie - Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special - Watchmen

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special - Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie - Uzo Aduba (Mrs America)

Outstanding limited series - Watchmen

Outstanding competition programme - RuPaul's Drag Race

Governors Award - Tyler Perry

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series - Jeremy Strong

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series - Zendaya

Outstanding writing for a drama series - Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Outstanding directing for a drama series - Andrij Parekh (Succession)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series - Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series - Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding drama series - Succession

PA Media