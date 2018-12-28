Emmerdale's Mark Charnock leads tributes to late director Haldane Duncan

The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter to reveal Hal, who was 73, passed away on St Stephen's Day, and praised him as one of the "kindest" and "funniest" people he had the pleasure of working with.

He wrote on Twitter: "Hearing the very sad news that one of our great directors from a few years ago passed away yesterday. Haldane Duncan was one of the kindest, funniest and best. A lovely man with time for everyone. X (sic)"

Upon seeing Mark's tweet, Hal's son Mike thanked the star - who has played Marlon Dingle on the soap for 22 years - for his kind words.

He wrote: "Thanks Mark. Hal was my dad and he would have loved all the kind messages from everyone. He not only worked on Emmerdale but also on all of the soaps, including Take the High Road, Hollyoaks, Eastenders and Crossroads. In Scotland he is best known for Taggart and the Steamie. (sic)"

Mark admitted Hal would always make him laugh and was an "utter gent" and "total professional".

He tweeted: "Hi Mike. I’m so very sorry for your loss. I really adored your dad. He was so good at his job and had the cheekiest twinkle in his eye. Always made me laugh. You felt like you were in the hands of a total professional and an utter gent. Please accept my sincerest sympathies. Mark (sic)"

Hal helmed the first 'Emmerdale' episode on Yorkshire Television on November 8th 1999, and he also made 14 episodes of 'EastEnders' between 1997 and 1998, as well as six episodes of 'Hollyoaks' from 1996 to 1997.

Online Editors