'Emmerdale' actress Roxanne Pallett admits her allegations against CBB co-star Ryan Thomas were 'mistaken'

Roxanne Pallett has admitted she “got it wrong” when she accused Ryan Thomas of hitting her.

The ‘Emmerdale’ actress quit ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ over the weekend after accusing her housemate of punching her during a play fight but she’s now admitted her accusations were wrong and she understands the backlash against her.

She said: “At the time it hurt but when I looked back at the clip as soon as I left the house, it was the first thing I did and I got it wrong, I really got it wrong…

“I agree fully with every single person who was outraged.”

And the brunette beauty offered a “massive” apology to Ryan and his family and friends for her “overreaction”.

Speaking on ‘Jeremy Vine’, she said: “I massively apologise, not just to Ryan but his family, friends, fans, every single person that watched that and justifiably saw an overreaction to what wasn’t a malicious act.

“In that moment, because I am sensitive and I was emotional, what was playful – and he did apologise and said his ring caught me – it’s the word deliberate I regret because I doubted his intention.

“There was no malicious intention and that’s what I apologise for, I shouldn’t have questioned his motivation. I got it wrong.”

When told the allegation could have ended Ryan’s career if it wasn’t caught on camera, the 35-year-old actress vowed to become a “better person”.

She said: “He couldn’t disprove his intention and I couldn’t disprove, or prove, the feeling, but since I’ve been out, I looked at the clip and spoke to my family and reflected in a normal environment, because it’s not normal in there. I wasn’t thinking straight and that’s something I need to go away and work on, I need to be a better person…

“I’m overenthusiastic and dramatic, they are my character traits I need to look at and better myself, this is a serious subject and it’s something I need to focus on now not just to rebuild my career but my personal life, this is something that’s overshadowed everything because it’s a serious issue to me, all I want to do now is reassure everyone I’m well aware I overreacted, I apologise massively to every person I’ve offended, everyone I’ve disappointed and doubted the intention behind the reaction.”

Roxanne is hoping her former housemate is able to “forgive” her at some time in the future and admitted she’s “heartbroken” by her behaviour.

Discussing false allegations in the wake of the #MeToo movement, she said: “I think male or female there will always be a handful of people who get unfairly discredited when the situation is not intentional and I’m heartbroken that I’ve contributed to distressing Ryan and I just hope that people can forgive me and that Ryan can forgive me.”

Roxanne admitted she had been “advised” not to appear on the Channel 5 show this morning but wanted to acknowledge her “mistake”.

She said: “I was advised not to, I’m not getting paid, It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, come here today. It’s affected my family and friends, this is my reality now and I’m here to acknowledge a mistake.”

And the actress – who has been a victim of domestic violence in the past – is “devastated and mortified” after she was criticised for trivialising the issue.

She said: “I work with women because of my own experience and perhaps they were right my reaction was a sign I’ve been in a situation like that, in my life I have become conditioned, I’m sensitive to certain things but I’m devastated and mortified if even one person thought I’d discredited or undermined abuse because that was not my intention.”

Following the row, over 20 of Roxanne’s former ‘Emmerdale’ co-stars spoke out to criticise her behaviour but she played down any suggestions of a feud.

She said: “I think we all make friends and enemies in life on jobs and unfortunately, when you make mistake mistakes there’s a lot of people who contribute to the backlash.”

