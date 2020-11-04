Eddie Izzard and Jo Brand to perform in the Eden Project’s online festival

Eddie Izzard and Jo Brand will headline an online festival organised by the Eden Project.

The ecological centre in Cornwall’s Festival Of Discovery will see the comedians perform later this month.

Izzard will explore identity in his guest speaking slot, while Brand will share things she has learnt during her life and career.

Izzard said: “We have to remember that this time will turn around and we need to be ready to head towards a more positive future.

“Eden’s Festival Of Discovery is both an antidote to lockdown and a reminder to connect with others, share ideas, spread the positivity and focus on what we can do to make humanity great again.”

The festival will also feature a workout with fitness guru Mr Motivator and a discussion with long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Eden Project co-founder Sir Tim Smit said: “This second wave is going to be tough for everyone and we know how important it is that people feel connected and stay positive.

“The Eden Project is a natural convener and while our fantastic site in Cornwall is closed, the Festival Of Discovery offers the perfect antidote to lockdown.

“We can still bring people together to have meaningful conversations online that help us work towards a better future for ourselves, our communities and the planet.”

The festival will take place on November 20 and 21.

