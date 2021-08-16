Dylan Moran joins cast of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ prequel series

Irish comedian and actor Dylan Moran has joined the cast for Netflix’s prequel to its hit series The Witcher.

He will play Uthrok One-Nut in the limited series, which is called The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Black Books actor isn’t the only Irish talent in the production as it was previously announced that Black 47 actor Laurence O’Fuarain (Fjall) will feature in the six-part live-action series.

Waterford native Declan de Barra is also the executive producer for the show, which began filming earlier this month.

British comedy stalwart Lenny Henry, who featured in Broadchurch and The Syndicate and most recently was announced for a role in Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Ring TV series, also features.

Also included in the lineup is Mirren Mack, who plays Florence in Netflix’s Sex Education, Francesca Millis, best known for featuring in Harlots, Nathaniel Curtis from It’s a Sin, Jacob Collins Levy from Netflix’s Young Wallander, and Michelle Yeoh of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Due to be released on Netflix in 2022, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.