Former Ireland rugby star Shane Byrne brought the concept of “dad dancing” to a whole new level on RTÉ’s Dancing With the Stars tonight.

While he only scored 12 points with his Cha Cha Cha with partner Karen Byrne, he wowed the judges and the studio audience with his impressive series of three back-to-back cartwheels or “mulletwheels” as he rounded off his high-octane dance to Hey Baby.

“I can’t help myself loving you,” gushed judge Arthur Gourounlian. “That was burning hot.”

Fellow judge Loraine Barry was also impressed with his display of gymnastics on the dance floor.

“In my whole career I have never seen three cartwheels,” she said.

Judge Brian Redmond, who only gave the pair a score of three, joked: “You taught me to be very careful what you wish for. Last week I asked for more entertainment value.”

Meanwhile, former state pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy, who scored an impressive 16 out of 20 for her tango alongside partner Stephen Vincent, revealed one of her biggest challenges was to keep from smiling.

Looking sultry and elegant in a wispy black and red ballgown adorned with feather boas, she said it was a challenge to keep her face looking serious as the tango requires.

“I find the tango face quite tricky, maybe I should get Botox,” she joked.

Meanwhile, drag queen Panti Bliss also impressed the judges with her elegant waltz to Aretha Franklin’s Natural Woman.

Looking elegant in a cobalt blue sequin dress and a platinum blonde up-do, she joked that her “size ten” feet were battered following a gruelling week of rehearsals.

“I was expecting it to be hard but I wasn’t expecting it to be this hard,” she said.

The second week of the popular dancing show kicked off with all 11 contestants and their professional dance partners performing either ballroom or Latin dances with the first eliminations to take place next week.

Keeping the bar high after making history last week with the highest ever score during the first week, Derry singer and Eurovision contestant Brooke Scullion and dance partner Maurizio Benenato scored an impressive 23 points – just two points shy of the previous week – with their high octane Quickstep to Girls Aloud’s Love Machine.

According to judge Loraine Barry, they failed to disappoint. “What a way to open the show,” she said.

“I’m so impressed with you. You have set the bar very high tonight guys.”

Arthur Gourounlian was also blown away by their performance. “The quickstep should be scared of you. Love Machine? You’re a Dance Machine,” he said.