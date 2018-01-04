DWTS celebrity and professional dance pairings revealed

RTE has revealed the celebrity and professional dance pairings on this year's Dancing with the Stars.

On tonight's Can’t Stop Dancing on RTÉ2 presenter Bláthnaid Treacy finally revealed who'd be dancing with who when the show returns this Sunday.

Marty Morrissey and Ksenia Zsikhotska Marty Morrissey and Ksenia Zsikhotska

The GAA correspondent and commentator will be dancing with Ksenia, who last year reached the semi-finals with HomeTown singer Dayl Cronin. Jake Carter and Karen Byrne

Jake Carter and Karen Byrne Karen Byrne was partnered with Des Cahill and the duo danced all the way to the quarterfinals. Karen from Dublin, started dancing at the age of six and now runs one of Ireland's biggest and most successful dance schools.

Erin McGregor and Ryan McShane Erin McGregor and Ryan McShane

The former fitness model and sister of Conor McGregor will be dancing with Ryan who reached the final last year with Love/Hate actress Denise McCormack. They were the only couple to score perfect 10s in the final. During last year’s series of DWTS Ryan started dating Irish model Thalia Heffernan and the two are still together.

Robert Heffernan and Emily Barker

Robert Heffernan and Emily Barker Recently-crowned Athlete of the Year Robert will take to the floor with Emily. Emily was unlucky in last year’s competition when she and her celeb partner Big Brother contestant Hughie Maughan became the first couple to be eliminated from the show.

Maia Dunphy and Robert Rowiński Maia Dunphy and Robert Rowiński

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy is partnered with this year's newcomer Robert. But she's in good hands. It's Robert's first time competing in the Irish show but he has competed in five series of the Polish equivalent of DWTS, winning the final series. Bernard O’Shea and Valeria Milova Bernard O’Shea and Valeria Milova

Comedian and broadcaster Bernard will be dancing with last year’s winning pro-dancer Valeria. Valeria and dance partner Aidan O'Mahony were crowned last year's winner. Will she make it two in a row? Anna Geary and Kai Widdrington Anna Geary and Kai Widdrington

Cork's All-Ireland winning camogie captain and former Rose of Tralee Anna will be partnering with Kai. Last year Kai made it all the way to week 9 with his partner Katherine Lynch. In 2012 Kai appeared in ITV's Britain’s Got Talent and managed to reach the final with his partner Natalia. Kai reappeared on Britain’s Got Talent two years later with the Latin American super-group, Kings & Queens, and they reached the semi-finals of the show. Tomás O’Leary and Giulia Dotta Tomás O’Leary and Giulia Dotta

Grand Slam winning scrum-half and former Munster rugby player Tomás will partner with Giulia, who danced with Des Bishop last year. Giulia has appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Australia, Dancing with the Stars Australia and 2005 Blackpool edition of Strictly Come Dancing. Norah Casey and Curtis Pritchard Norah Casey and Curtis Pritchard

Entrepreneur Norah will be joining Curtis on the dancefloor. Last year he partnered with model Thalia Heffernan and the couple was eliminated in week 4. Curtis became a Ballroom and Latin Junior and Youth Champion and represented The UK in many World and European Championships. Deirdre O’Kane and John Edward Nolan Deirdre O’Kane and John Edward Nolan

The award-winning actor and comedian is paired with John, who last year danced with RTE's Teresa Mannion. ogether, they reached week 8 of the competition before they were eliminated in the first dance-off against Denise McCormack and her professional partner, Ryan. Alannah Berine and Vitali Kozmin Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model finalist Alannah will join Vitali on the dance floor. Vitali made it all the way to the final last year with his partner Aoibhín Garrihy. He represented Estonia in World and European Latin-American Championships and is a former National Champion and finalist of many international championships.

