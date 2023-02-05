DWTS celeb Damian McGinty insists infamous Strictly curse ‘would never happen’ to him

Dancing With The Stars celebrity Damian McGinty has described his professional dance partner as a good friend and insisted that the infamous Strictly curse ‘would never happen’ to him.

The dance partners have sent temperatures rising with a number of impressive performances in recent weeks, including a hot and steamy jive to Elvis’s Burning Love last weekend.

But Derryman Damian says there should be no Suspicious Minds about his love for his American actress wife Anna Claire Sneed.

He adds that the South African dancer he’s paired with, Kylee Vincent, is also happily loved up with her husband Stephen, also a professional on the show.

“We are not like that, we are not built in that way,” he said when asked about the ‘Strictly curse’.​

“You just have to know professionally it’s very different to what it is personally and I think those boundaries know where they are because, boy, you could get sucked into it.”

Damian, who cut his teeth at the age of 14 as a boy soprano with Celtic Thunder and then found fame on huge American show Glee, met Anna Marie while they were both holidaying in California in 2014.

The couple married in 2019 in Anna Claire’s hometown of Memphis, where Elvis based himself in Graceland.

Anna Claire is spending three months in Dublin while Damian is taking part in the show and will stay on no matter how far he progresses or is kicked out. ​

“This is the longest time she has been here. I don’t think there’s been any culture shock, I think she has settled in well.”

Dancing With The Stars, RTÉ One tonight, 6.30pm.