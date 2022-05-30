Love Island is set to welcome a Dubliner into the villa…

Damo Hope (26) is due to join the crew for the reality show’s eighth series next Monday.

The Love Island team have started revealing the contestants with one week to until the show’s launch.

Senior microbiologist Damo said he aims to bring his “funny personality” to the villa, and said he doesn’t intentionally want to cause any trouble.

Speaking about his past relationships; “When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first.

"If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them.

"I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

He continued;

“This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences.

"Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 6th June on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player