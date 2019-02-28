Eva Campbell is gearing up to go head to head with Callum Butterworth in the final battles episode of The Voice UK on Saturday night.

Dubliner Eva Campbell to sing Niall Horan's 'This Town' for The Voice UK battles on Saturday

The 17 year old fifth year student from Skerries is hoping coach Olly Murs will choose her over Callum to progress to the next stage - the knockouts.

The song they will sing together will be Niall Horan's 'This Town'.

“Working with Olly has been absolutely amazing, he is a true gentleman and a fantastic coach," says Eva.

"He has played a key part in mentoring and guiding us for the battles and has so much time for everyone and his team.

"I’m really nervous to battle Callum because I have no idea how the battle is going to go and it’s really hard to know what Olly is looking for to bring me through to the knockout stages.

"The Battles are going to be intense but I’m so grateful I have this opportunity to perform again and I really hope Olly believes in me and lets me continue to make my dreams a reality."

During her recent blind audition on the show, Eva managed to secure a turn from Olly at the very last second.

She gave a beautiful rendition of Massive Attack’s Teardrop but had just finished singing when Olly pressed his buzzer.

The Voice UK this Saturday, 2nd March at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Online Editors