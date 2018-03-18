DTWS semi-final...Green tuxedos, Erin McGregor's exit, and a wonderful Dolores O'Riordan tribute

We’re almost there. It was semi-final week on Dancing with the Stars tonight. Begorrah and bejaysus, there were tears.

Things got intense. A glamorous Nicky and Amanda dressed for the occasion (well, it was the St Patrick’s weekend special). In the end, Erin McGregor went home, leaving Anna, Deirdre and Jake to battle it out in next week’s live final. But before then, let’s take a look at some of the magical moments from an unforgettable semi-final. ‘Twas a sensational night, to be sure, to be sure…

Green tuxedos are the way forward… We say this every Sunday, but sure listen, if I looked this fantastic in a tux, on national telly, I’d definitely want someone writing about it. Last night, the fabulous Nicky Byrne was resplendent in another fabulous two-piece and – get this – the man wore dark green. A dark green suit, lads. DARK GREEN. Amanda Byram, too, went bananas with the Paddy’s weekend theme (shiniest dress ever, like). “Could we be more green?” she asked. No, Amanda. You couldn’t. There is no trophy for best-dressed Dancing with the Stars People. But if there was…

Erin McGregor and Ryan McShane,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Credit: kobpix

Erin McGregor was the Dancing with the Stars Survivor… Pay no attention to the end result (not yet, anyway). Before we’d even started tonight, Erin McGregor had been in three dance-offs. She was sick for half of last week (and on a drip, apparently). Amanda described Erin as the DWTS “boomerang” (or something). Why? Because she always came back from the bottom two to deliver one of the best performances of the weekend. Tonight was no exception. The point is this: DWTS has not been easy for Erin McGregor. But did you see her samba with Ryan last night? Holy moly. “You started off this competition as Erin McGregor, the fitness model,” declared judge Brian Redmond, “today, you’re Erin McGregor, the dancer.” No need to add anything to that.

The Dolores O’Riordan tribute was gorgeous… It was Irish week, which meant that, for our celebs’ first routine, they had to choose an Irish artist / song to dance to. Simple. For Deirdre O’Kane’s contemporary ballroom performance, her partner John chose The Cranberries’ Zombie. Yep, there were tears. Heck, it was emotional before they’d even started work on the number. In the end, the entire routine came out beautifully. “There’s an awful lot of love for that woman in this room, and in this country,” declared O’Kane, honouring the late, great Dolores O’Riordan. Wonderful performance, wonderful tribute.

Niall Horan is Jake Carter’s idol… Which, by the way, totally brought home the fact that young Jake Carter is just 19-years-old. This week, Jake (the best dancer in the competition, who should never have been in the dance-off), danced the rumba to Niall Horan’s Slow Hands. Plus, his partner, Karen Byrne, brought Jakey boy to see Niall at the 3Arena last week. And guess what? Niall even recorded a good luck message for Jake. Sure, he may have worn the expression of a man who looked as though he’d just stepped on the business end of a plug, but sure look it, Mr Horan didn’t have to record anything. Oh, and did we mention Jake and Karen’s chemistry on the dance floor? Woah. “At times, I felt it was getting bit hot under the collar,” offered Judge Julian. Yes, indeed. Hey, we still think Jake Carter missed a trick by not picking a Joe Dolan choon, but we’ll let it slide.

Niall Horan is the pinnacle of Irish pop music…

So says Jake Carter. Nicky Byrne wasn’t impressed with that comment.

Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne ,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Credit: kobpix

Jake Carter Limited Edition Boxers are a real thing…

This is slowly turning into the Jake Carter column, but how and ever. What happens when you show up to the DWTS studio wearing pink boxers, only to discover that your white trousers are see-through? The clothing team is forced to improvise, that’s what. And, last night, Mr Jake Carter was wearing skin-coloured boxers specially prepared by the DWTS crew at the last bloody minute. Tenner bets they’ll be on Ebay by the end of the week. Philomena Lynott should invite dancin’ celebs around to her house every week…

Former Cork Camogie Player and Broadcaster Anna Geary and Kai Widdrington , during the Fifth Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Credit: kobpix

And, that celeb should then dance to a Thin Lizzy song on live television. Seriously, though, the bit where Anna Geary and her partner, Kai, popped around to Phil Lynott’s mum’s house was only lovely. Afterwards, the pair danced in the moonlight. Nicky Byrne would be proud of that joke. The second dances got intense… Deirdre O’Kane was visibly annoyed by the lower scores second time around (the disco turn wasn’t great, to be fair). Judge Brian described Jake Carter’s American Smooth as American “a bit rough around the edges”. Erin McGregor’s lipstick took on a mind of its own. “You look like the Joker!” said Ryan. And then there was Anna and Kai, who…okay, so Anna wasn’t all that worried (a perfect 30 will do that). But, you know, things were starting to get a bit nervy and shaky on the dancefloor and, indeed, in the chatterbox with Nicky. That’s what happens when it’s semi-final week. Fortunately, the Riverdance interlude broke the tension. Nice one, Riverdance. We needed that.

Deirdre and Brian are going to have a scrap in the final… We’re joking, we’re joking. Still. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from DWTS these past few weeks, it’s that O’Kane is starting to get very, very annoyed with the criticism from the judges. The judges who know what they’re talking about. The judges who do not have any favourites, or score anyone based on anything other than their dancing. And, still, O’Kane always has something to say about Brian’s comments and / or scores. Here’s hoping nobody loses the head in next week’s final. I mean, jaypers, even Anna started to wonder about Brian and Loraine’s comments tonight (something to do with her shoulders – you had to be there). It’s been a long three months, folks. Keep it together, just one more week. Four became three in the most nerve-wracking vote ever…

Erin faced Jake in the dance-off. OMG, our hearts could hardly take it. Julian voted to save Jake. Brian voted to save Erin. In the end, the final decision came down to Loraine. That’s when Erin McGregor, after four dance-offs, and 11 weeks on Dancing with the Stars, became the last celeb to leave the show before the final. Cue more tears and more long goodbyes. We doubt we’ll ever get over the drama. So, long, Erin. You were one of the greatest.

