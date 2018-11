Drinking blended turkey testicles - I'm a Celebrity whips out the big Bushtucker guns early

The I’m A Celebrity campers had to eat witchetty grubs, drink blended turkey testicles and sing while covered in ants as part of a terrifying live X Factor themed trial.

The I’m A Celebrity campers had to eat witchetty grubs, drink blended turkey testicles and sing while covered in ants as part of a terrifying live X Factor themed trial.

The contestants were taken to a “studio” made to look like the set of the singing contest and told they would take on a series of challenges based on the ITV show.

Rounds include The Sting Off, The Sick Chair Challenge, Judges critter-cism and Dread-lock.

In The Sting-Off, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Emily Atack had to try and sing popular songs while wearing mouth guards – as creepy crawlies roamed all over them. The other contestants had to guess what they were trying to sing.

Actor Thompson-Dwyer appeared to be frozen in horror as the trial got under way, but Atack screamed as huge ants swarmed all over her.

Cheered on by the rest of the group, the pair managed to complete their part of the trial, and shot out of the containers, frantically brushing insects off of themselves.

“I’m never going to get a boyfriend now am I, standing there dribbling,” joked Atack.

In The Sick Chair Challenge, Anne Hegerty, Fleur East, Noel Edmonds, Sair Khan, Nick Knowles and Harry Redknapp had to munch witchetty grubs as fast as they could.

Most of the campers gobbled the grubs quickly, but The Chase star Hegerty struggled to get hers down, as the others cheered her on.

Finally, after several seconds of chewing, she got the creature down and proudly opened her mouth to show she had finished it.

In the third challenge, X Factor judge Ayda Williams spoke to the campers via videolink to tell them they would have to swallow an array of hideous jungle beverages.

The drinks on offer included blending turkey testicles, pigs penis and fish eyes.

Feeling determined after her grub, Hegerty chugged a large glass of liquidised fish eyes in just 12 seconds.

The governess has only gone and added 'record breaker' to her list of accolades! A glass of fish eyes in 12 seconds...anyone fancy challenging her? 👀 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/X3qT9iDm1x — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2018

Dread-lock was introduced by X factor host Dermot O’Leary.

The testing trial saw Knowles and East locked in clear boxes with snakes in them, while they struggled to get themselves unlocked.

“I’m shaking,” said singer East after making it out. “Oh my heart.”

There were cheers all around when hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby said the group had tackled the tasks at such speed that they had won 85 minutes.

Those minutes will go to campers John Barrowman, James McVey and Rita Simons – who earlier were picked to trek across the Australian outback in search of stars.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV and Virgin Media One.

Read more: I’m a Celeb: Why the last bastion of the has-been is still going strong 16 years later

This has been daunting for me, says I’m A Celebrity’s Emily Atack

The nation hates us, says Noel Edmonds as he faces I’m A Celebrity trial

Press Association