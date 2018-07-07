'Dreams can come true' - Cast of Derry Girls appeared on The Crystal Maze last night and were a real hit with viewers
The cast of Derry Girls went down a treat last night when they appeared on the popular game show Crystal Maze.
The cast, who poked fun at Dylan Llewellyn throughout the episode, were welcomed to the outer room of the Crystal Maze by Richard Ayoade.
Before the challenges kicked off, he said: “You are in a sitcom together… and you’re probably still imagining you might end up friends. Wonderful.”
He continued: “The main statement here is that none of you think that Dylan will perform well today. That’s on the sheet Dylan. The type-out does not lie. Dylan, who everyone doubts. I’m sorry Dylan. It’s bloody tough. You don’t get used to it. You calcify, you harden up, you try and protect yourself and you cry in your room, like we all do. It bloody hurts.”
Viewers, including actress Aisling Bea, tweeted their joy over what was described as a mash-up between two great TV shows.
Dylan and Richard's evolving relationship is like the one between James and Peter in Ep3 of #DerryGirls itself 😂 #CrystalMaze— Simon Underwood (@si_underwood) July 6, 2018
Dylan and Richard's evolving relationship is like the one between James and Peter in Ep3 of #DerryGirls itself 😂 #CrystalMaze— Simon Underwood (@si_underwood) July 6, 2018
If you wanna know what we’re all so happy about I suggest you tune into @Channel4 at 9pm tonight to find out #DerryGirls VS #TheCrystalMaze pic.twitter.com/F13I9pLMcH— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 6, 2018
Derry girls AND Ayoade on one screen. Dreams can come true— AC (@CollingsAndrea) July 6, 2018
I love the #DerryGirls even more for quoting Miss Vanjie #CrystalMaze— Jamie Black (@Jamie__Black) July 7, 2018
Derry Girls and The Crystal Maze is a mash-up of my two favourite TV shows and it's freaking amazing #CrystalMaze #FridayNightIn— Craig Clarke (@MrCraigClarke) July 6, 2018
Oh, wait. It's @Djllewellyn now. Richard seems to be getting flippant. It must have been all the unwarranted hugging. #CrystalMaze. pic.twitter.com/CgmYzKMSNU— The Crystal Maze (@TheCrystalMaze) July 6, 2018
“Three black skulls mean an automatic lock in; which is more than can be said for America” - #crystalmaze hitting all the truths— Jessica Bridie May (@jessbridiemay) July 6, 2018
Online Editors