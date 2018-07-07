Entertainment TV News

Saturday 7 July 2018

'Dreams can come true' - Cast of Derry Girls appeared on The Crystal Maze last night and were a real hit with viewers

The Derry Girls on the Crystal Maze last night
The Derry Girls on the Crystal Maze last night
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The cast of Derry Girls went down a treat last night when they appeared on the popular game show Crystal Maze.

The cast, who poked fun at Dylan Llewellyn throughout the episode, were welcomed to the outer room of the Crystal Maze by Richard Ayoade.

Before the challenges kicked off, he said: “You are in a sitcom together… and you’re probably still imagining you might end up friends. Wonderful.”

He continued: “The main statement here is that none of you think that Dylan will perform well today. That’s on the sheet Dylan. The type-out does not lie. Dylan, who everyone doubts. I’m sorry Dylan. It’s bloody tough. You don’t get used to it. You calcify, you harden up, you try and protect yourself and you cry in your room, like we all do. It bloody hurts.”

Viewers, including actress Aisling Bea, tweeted their joy over what was described as a mash-up between two great TV shows.

Online Editors

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment