The cast of Derry Girls went down a treat last night when they appeared on the popular game show Crystal Maze.

'Dreams can come true' - Cast of Derry Girls appeared on The Crystal Maze last night and were a real hit with viewers

The cast, who poked fun at Dylan Llewellyn throughout the episode, were welcomed to the outer room of the Crystal Maze by Richard Ayoade.

Before the challenges kicked off, he said: “You are in a sitcom together… and you’re probably still imagining you might end up friends. Wonderful.”

He continued: “The main statement here is that none of you think that Dylan will perform well today. That’s on the sheet Dylan. The type-out does not lie. Dylan, who everyone doubts. I’m sorry Dylan. It’s bloody tough. You don’t get used to it. You calcify, you harden up, you try and protect yourself and you cry in your room, like we all do. It bloody hurts.”

Viewers, including actress Aisling Bea, tweeted their joy over what was described as a mash-up between two great TV shows.

