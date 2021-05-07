Drag Race winner Vivienne to join Emmerdale for a day

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is to join the cast of Emmerdale for a day.

The drag queen will appear as herself as the soap celebrates Pride for the first time next month.

She said: "I am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale's first ever Pride.

"My role is to officially open the event on the stage! It's great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I'm delighted to be part of it.

"We're making that little bit of history for all the gays and the LGBTQ+ community and it's just an absolute honour."