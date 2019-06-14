The mother of Love Island star Maura Higgins has hit out at claims her daughter has gone under the knife, saying the 28-year-old has “never got plastic surgery”.

The mother of Love Island star Maura Higgins has hit out at claims her daughter has gone under the knife, saying the 28-year-old has “never got plastic surgery”.

'Don't judge her too quickly because she has a heart of gold' - Maura Higgins' mother defends Love Island bombshell

Speaking to the Longford Leader, mum Sharon rubbished suggestions that the Ballymahon model and ring girl has had bum implants and a boob job.

She said her daughter has had lip fillers but that was all.

“They're saying she's had work done on her bum and her boobs and everything. Where are they getting this from? And they were pulling up photographs from back when she was 18 and comparing them to what she looks like now," she said.

Maura Higgins and Tommy Fury on Love Island. PIC: ITV2

"She’s 28 now. She has matured. She never got plastic surgery ever. The only thing she ever got done - and she never hid it, she had it up on her own Instagram - was she got some lip filler. Because she had quite thin lips. And that was the height of it. So that’s the only thing. She never had plastic surgery ever. That’s terrible stuff."

Sharon also poured cold water on reports that Maura had a fiancé, saying that she had been engaged during a nine-year relationship but that they split, ending the engagement.

PIC: Maura Higgins/Instagram

She also revealed that another more recent relationship had also ended after a short time and that she was not engaged to that partner.

As for Maura’s debut in the villa, in which she confessed to having “fanny flutters” for fellow Islander Tommy Fury, the little brother of boxer Tyson Fury, mum Sharon said she found the online reaction to her daughter “funny” but warned people not to judge her prematurely.

Longford woman Maura Higgins arrives at the Love Island villa. PIC: ITV2

"I've been looking at memes, and it's all just so funny. So many people are judging her too quickly. But don't judge her too quickly because she has a heart of gold. She'd do anything for you," she said.

Maura turned heads in the villa – including coupled-up Tommy’s (whose head did an impressive “560-degree” turn when she walked through the doors).

Miss Sunday World 2014 (Photo: Ernie Leslie)

Molly-Mae, who is currently coupled with Tommy (20) was a little displeased in Thursday night’s episode with Maura’s connection with Tommy and things got heated between the blonde babe and boxer Tommy.

Maura has been hailed online as "saving" the series with her explosive arrival.

The drama continues tonight on Virgin Media Two at 9pm.

Read more: Love Island 2019: Episode 10 sees Yewande stay quietly dignified while Maura single-handedly saves the series

Online Editors