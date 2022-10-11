RTÉ presenter Marty Morrissey has hailed the decision to have two female presenters on the next series of Dancing with the Stars Ireland as hugely important for gender balance.

Broadcaster Doireann Garrihy was recently confirmed as the new co-presenter joining Jennifer Zamparelli on the big-budget programme which returns in January.

“It is great and it’s wonderful to see, that there’s gender balance there. It’s the way it should be, to be perfectly honest. I love it,” he said.

“Doireann’s a friend of mine as well and I’m delighted. I rang her to congratulate her, she’s absolutely over the moon. Herself and Jennifer will be a great team. I think it will be a huge challenge.

"I just think the chemistry between them will work. And that programme is very special, special to me obviously, having been a contestant. And I think they’ll work great together.”

The GAA commentator appeared on the 2018 edition of the ShinAwil show, spawning the nickname the ‘Marty Party’ before being the fifth contestant to be eliminated. He said he is still recognised by people from his stint on the show.

“To this day, I can be doing matches or whatever and people will be like, ‘Ah Marty, the dancer’ and I laugh myself at the thought of me being thought of as a dancer. But the fact is that it does make an impact across all ages, particularly children. But for the person participating, it really does open doors in terms of an audience,” he said.

“The way the world is at the moment in terms of economic recession and shortages, this show at 6.30pm on a Sunday night, with a bit of music and dance and a few laughs, it’s exactly what we need. It’s Ireland looking at Ireland.”

GAA has been in the spotlight recently after a spate of violent assaults on referees amid calls for tougher sanctions. A recent study found that almost one quarter of referees have experienced physical abuse during their careers and Marty said there is no place in sport for that kind of unwanted behaviour.

“Referees are volunteers - they are there because they love the game. But any abuse, verbal or physical, is totally unacceptable and it cannot be tolerated. We need strict sanctions and strict guidelines and they should be employed and used fully. It really is unacceptable,” he said.

“We are all a little bit competitive but there is certain behaviour that we have to abide by because that’s the way our society works. We can’t tolerate this under any circumstances so I would be backing the referees 100pc because without them, we wouldn’t have games.

“We all make mistakes but we have to allow for that and behave appropriately and those in charge need to show leadership and guidance, they need to be controlled and disciplined as much as anyone else.”

Video of the Day

He has joined up with the Irish Patients Association to help launch a new campaign to flag the importance of the children’s flu vaccine this winter, along with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. The ‘Flunited’ initiative wants to encourage parents of youngsters aged two to 17-years-old to join up by getting the jab and giving flu the ‘red card’.

“Here in Ireland, we love our sport and so we want to encourage the mothers, dads and guardians to get their children vaccinated. It keeps you safe and means you’re not on the bench which is what we want,” he said.

Amid warnings of a ‘twindemic’ of Covid and flu, parents are being encouraged to book the vaccine with pharmacies and GPs from next Monday, October 17.