REALITY TV star Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has revealed that his wife Beth has been placed in a medically-induced coma.

REALITY TV star Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has revealed that his wife Beth has been placed in a medically-induced coma.

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman placed in medically-induced coma

Beth (51) is being cared for at Hawaii's Queen's Medical Centre and her worried family has asked people to pray for her.

She was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in November 2017 and underwent surgery but the cancer returned last year.

Her husband - who starred alongside Beth in the hit US show, which aired from 2004 until 2012 - shared the sad news yesterday.

He wrote on Twitter: "Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you."

Their daughter Bonnie told her followers on Instagram today that her mother is being well looked after.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "There's not much of an update I can give, I can say she's getting good care.

"I know you guys wanted more, but y'know it's a coma, much much can be updated."

Bonnie (20) also shared a photo of her parents, and said: "If you haven't heard, my mother in an induced coma.

"Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers."

Online Editors