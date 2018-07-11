The precise nature of the kiss between Georgia and New Jack on their date in Love Island this week has generated fierce debate this week.

Does this footage reveal Georgia and Jack's controversial Love Island kiss was filmed twice?

The footage that aired to viewers showed Georgia planting a kiss on Jack's mouth while grabbing his head and attempting to plant a second as he awkwardly tried to withdraw.

It's controversial because New Jack is coupled up with Laura, who is (was?) Georgia's bestie in the villa, and he told Laura it was all one-sided - from Georgia.

Georgia, meanwhile, argued that the kiss was mutual and has repeatedly reassured her villa-mates that she is 'honest' and 'loyal'.

Jack tells Laura that Georgia kissed him on their date. ITV

People shared the footage of the kiss on social media and even those who had firmly been in Georgia's camp, particularly after she was dumped by Josh, branded her a liar.

However, some new footage suggests that perhaps the kiss was filmed not once but twice and that it may not have gone down exactly the same way each time.

Love Island Daily fan site has shared a video of the date which shows the kiss from two angles.

The first angle shows that Wes and Megan are already kissing while Georgia and Jack are starting to stand up from their table.

The second angle shows Georgia and Jack are kissing while Megan and Wes are still preparing to kiss.

So, the clips don't appear to match, which suggests the kiss was filmed twice.

The TRUTH about Georgia and Jack's KISS! What do you make of this?

Tyla Carr, who featured on last year's show recently claimed that some scenes are re-shot to capture pivotal dramatic moments. This is how TV works and ITV reassured fans that while some parts are produced, they have no control over the opinions and relationships of the islanders.

"The opinions they have and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves," ITV said in a statement.

"Love Island is a combination of reality and produced elements. Any produced elements are designed to allow viewers to understand what the Islanders are feeling and to help move narrative threads on."

With something as organic as a kiss, however, re-shooting can lead to subtle differences in how the contestants approach each other, which would explain the mismatched footage.

But what will it mean for Georgia, Laura, and New Jack? It's even more contentious now that new boy Idris told Laura during their date on Tuesday night's episode that he saw New Jack returning Georgia's kiss on TV.

It's just a big, sorry mess set to implode on tonight's episode on ITV2/3e at 9pm.

