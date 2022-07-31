Documentary on life and work of artist Peter Monaghan to air on Netflix

A documentary on the creative life and works of one of Ireland’s best known contemporary artists Peter Monaghan is set to air on Netflix next week – all thanks to a chance meeting.

Peter Monaghan – A Portrait was made by Dublin-based Rumble Films and will air on the streaming service from August 4.

Dubliner Monaghan will also exhibit a new collection of his vibrant three-dimensional works in Gormleys gallery, Belfast from September 3 to 18.

A chance meeting with filmmaker Mike Smyth of Rumble Films came about when Monaghan was commissioned by Mike’s brother, John Smyth of OMS Architects, to complete a large installation at One Grand Parade in Dublin.

“Mike suggested that my art could make a good documentary and so he spent about six weeks coming in and out with various people to make it,” said Monaghan.

“It is very exciting that this piece will stream on Netflix – it is a very well made documentary and it will be great to get it out there.”

The documentary sees Monaghan and two critics, Livia Hurley and Catherine Marshall, discuss his art and its evolution since he stopped working in graphic design to create art full-time.

Filmmaker Mike Smyth explained that having made the documentary, he placed it with Espresso TV, a Brighton-based distribution company, who have recently secured a contract for the piece to stream on Netflix for five years.

“Although we are based in Dublin, Rumble Films has spent many years making music related pieces for international TV companies, working with some of the biggest names such as The Cranberries, U2, David Gray, Bell X1, Keane, The Frames and Coldplay,” said Smyth.

“The arts area is a new one for me, but when I met Peter, we got on well and I really liked his work.

“An interesting element of this story is that when I was making the piece I noticed that Peter was very interested in and influenced by music – in particular at the time he was listening to a lot of Francesco Tristano, a Luxembourg pianist and composer.

“So, even though we were making the documentary on a budget, I made contact with Tristano and explained that this was an artist who was taking inspiration from his work, and to our great surprise he gave me the rights to his music free and in perpetuity.”

Born in Dublin in 1955, Peter Monaghan had his first one-man show in the capital in 2002, and for the past two decades has produced his distinctive three-dimensional artworks and has exhibited internationally in London, New York, Miami, Hong Kong and Singapore.

He has exhibited with Gormleys for the past 20 years with numerous sell-out exhibitions.

He graduated from the National College of Art and Design and worked as an award-winning graphic designer, before running his own graphics design business while also lecturing at Dun Laoghaire College of Art.

In 2000 he decided to give up his design work to focus on his artistic practice full-time and his career has gone from strength to strength since.

The Belfast exhibition will run from September 3 to 18 at the Gormleys gallery at 471 Lisburn Road. Visit www.gormleys.ie for more information.