Doctor Who star Whittaker leaving show to seek new adventures

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in 'Doctor Who'. Photo: Ben Blackall/BBC

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and producer-writer Chris Chibnall are to leave the BBC sci-fi drama next year.

The actress (39) took over the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor.

She is to star in a new series of the programme later this year before exiting in a trio of specials next year.

The first is to be broadcast on New Year’s Day, the second in the spring and the third in autumn.

Whittaker described the job as the best she has ever had.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them,” she said.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life.

“And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories.

“We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Whittaker follows in the footsteps of predecessors including Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi by stepping down after three series as the time-travelling adventurer.

Her first full episode as the Doctor, which aired in 2018, was aptly titled The Woman Who Fell To Earth and drew the programme’s best launch viewing figures in 10 years.