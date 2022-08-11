| 26.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Disney has surpassed Netflix for subscribers – how did they do it and how do the streaming giants compare?

Pat Stacey

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in the Disney+ hit miniseries Only Murders in the Building. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Expand
Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pose with Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana in 2008. Photo: Garth Vaughan/Disney Expand

Close

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in the Disney+ hit miniseries Only Murders in the Building. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in the Disney+ hit miniseries Only Murders in the Building. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pose with Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana in 2008. Photo: Garth Vaughan/Disney

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pose with Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana in 2008. Photo: Garth Vaughan/Disney

/

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in the Disney+ hit miniseries Only Murders in the Building. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The war for the hearts, minds and money of the global streaming audience has taken a dramatic turn. As of today, Disney+ is the world’s biggest streaming service, having overtaken Netflix in subscriber numbers.

In a development that will have come as a surprise, the streamer gained 14.4 million new customers, many of them outside the US, in the first quarter of 2022.

More On Netflix

Most Watched

Privacy