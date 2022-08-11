The war for the hearts, minds and money of the global streaming audience has taken a dramatic turn. As of today, Disney+ is the world’s biggest streaming service, having overtaken Netflix in subscriber numbers.

In a development that will have come as a surprise, the streamer gained 14.4 million new customers, many of them outside the US, in the first quarter of 2022.

Disney+ now has 221.1 million subscribers worldwide, compared to Netflix’s 220.67 million. It’s a small difference on paper, maybe, yet a hugely significant one for the future of both.

It comes at a time when Netflix is going through a crisis. It’s leaking subscribers, laying off employees, cutting budgets and pulling the plug on major projects.

All the streaming services attracted new subscribers during the Covid-19 lockdown, when people needed something to keep them entertained.

The expectation was that once the restrictions were lifted and we were no longer a captive audience, the numbers would dip. They have. But not for Disney+, which has seen traffic move in the opposite direction.

From the moment Disney entered the streaming market, it was obvious it was going to be a major threat to Netflix, simply because of the sheer volume and variety of content at its disposal.

As well as a mammoth library of its own films and TV shows, stretching right back to the very first Mickey Mouse short, it owns Lucasfilm (and consequently all things Star Wars), Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, 21st Century Fox (The Simpsons) and the US streaming service Hulu.

But if anyone thought Disney+ was just going to be about family cartoons, space operas and comic book superheroes, they were wrong.

Its Star section, which features films and series aimed at a mature audience, has given us some terrific television, including Dopesick, Under the Banner of Heaven and the irresistible Only Murders in the Building.

In contrast, Netflix appears to have lost its way. It’s certainly lost a lot of what drew early subscribers like me to it in the first place: the promise of innovative, exciting, properly grown-up original dramas that would be given time and space to grow an audience, rather than being cancelled after a season or two simply because they didn’t attract tens of millions of views in the first 48 hours.

But Netflix has become infamous for doing the very thing it said it wouldn’t do. If a series isn’t an immediate hit, there’s a good chance it won’t survive beyond a single season.

When Netflix branched out into producing series of its own, rather than just carrying ones from other broadcasters, its flagship drama was House of Cards. Now it’s Stranger Things. The success that series – which is now far too bloated for its own good – has resulted in the company pumping out a flood of sci-fi and fantasy sagas, invariably based on either young adult novels or comic books.

You’ll still find plenty of good quality dramas on Netflix set in the real world, but they’re becoming increasingly harder to find in the morass of wizards, warriors, witches, elves, trolls and whatever other supernatural creature you’re having yourself.

This obsession with making series that seem to be targeted at teenagers and ageing fanboys isn’t the only wrong turn Netflix has taken.

There’s also the expansion, if you can describe it as that, into reality TV, cookery shows, dating shows, game shows and property porn.

When I opened Netflix earlier, the pick of the day, which the company’s algorithm had somehow concluded was ideal viewing for me, was some property makeover crap called Instant Dream Home.

Frankly, l don’t pay good money to Netflix to watch the same kind of rubbish I can get for free on some obscure lifestyle channel buried far down my television’s EPG.

And speaking of good money, a standard Netflix package now costs €14.99 a month, whereas Disney+ is €8.99. It’s a startling difference, given what both platforms are offering.

The House of Mouse isn’t Netflix’s only worry. After a slow start, Apple TV+ is turning out some fantastic material, including two of my own personal favourites this year, Slow Horses and Black Bird.

Next month, Amazon Prime unveils its Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power, the most expensive television series of all time and one that’s certain to result in a glut of new subscriptions from Tolkien nuts.

Things are very sticky for Netflix right now. By next summer, they could be a whole lot stickier.