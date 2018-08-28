AMANDA Byram has announced that she won't be back to host the upcoming third series of Dancing With the Stars Ireland.

'Difficult decision' - Dancing With The Stars Ireland presenter won't be back for series three

Alongside Nicky Byrne, Byram has presented the successful RTE show since 2017 but she said this evening that she has decided not to sign up for the third season, which is set to begin in January 2019.

The Dublin-born entrepreneur said in a statement: "It's with a heavy heart I share the news that due to personal and professional commitments both in London and LA, I won’t be joining the team for season three of DWTS Ireland.

"Walking away from such a successful and enjoyable show has been a difficult decision and I wish everyone the same success and enjoyment this

year... keep dancing!"

Byrne will front the popular show again, alongside a new co-host.

He paid tribute to Byram and admitted that he'll miss working alongside her.

"‘It’s been a pleasure working with Amanda over the last two seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

"We’ve had a right laugh co-hosting such an exciting show together and I’m going to miss the fun we enjoyed every Sunday evening. I wish her all the very best with her future projects," the 2FM DJ said.

John McHugh, Group Head of Entertainment, RTÉ also praised the Body by Byram founder for her contribution to the show.

He said "said: ‘We would like to thank Amanda for being a key part of the team that brought Dancing With the Stars to Irish audiences for the last two seasons and wish her continued success in her career.

"Plans are underway for the show’s return in January and we will announce who will be co-presenting with Nicky Byrne in the coming months."

Larry Bass, Executive Producer, added: "On behalf of everyone on the production, we at ShinAwiL want to thank Amanda Byram for helping launch Dancing With the Stars in Ireland.

"We wish her all the very best and continued success in her career. We look forward to an exciting new series of Dancing with the Stars with a new co-presenter to work with Nicky Byrne on season three in January."

Online Editors