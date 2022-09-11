Devil in Ohio: Netflix’s satanic cult from Connemara

Madeleine Arthur gets all trussed up in 'Devil In Ohio'

Devil in Ohio (Netflix)

Maybe it’s only fitting that Netflix would pump cash into a series about a satanic cult operating in the midst of picket-fence America.

After all, isn’t society all about sectioning ourselves into tribes and online communes, sneering at the brainwashed enemies of reason outside our walls? Aren’t we all, in one way or another, subservient to charismatic idols, tech billionaires, and sports franchises?

Who’s coming for your children? Who isn’t!

In truth, Devil in Ohio is just the latest in a prolific subgenre of thriller that positions nubile – and almost always female – victims on either side of a sinister cult; a coerced inductee or a disoriented escapee.

Arriving right on the clock chime of summer’s end, it begins on a countdown to Halloween, but eases us in a little too gently with its mix of teen drama, family soap, and vanilla occult dread. Dario Argento’s Suspiria, this ain’t.

We open with a willowy ingenue fleeing through a cornfield in a white nightgown (regulation attire of pagan sacrifice). It’s the middle of the night and a hound can be heard on her trail.

The cult turns out to be the work of Famine emigrants, miffed at God

She flags down a passing car and is brought to hospital where it is discovered that a pentagram has been carved into her back.

Resident hospital psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis (Bones’ Emily Deschanel) takes an interest in the teenager, who slowly comes out of her shell to reveal her name is Mae (Madeleine Arthur).

Detective Lopez (Gerardo Celasco, sporting formidable designer stubble) wants to speak to Mae – but Suzanne refuses, citing the girl’s fragile emotional state.

Suzanne ends up bringing Mae home to stay, something met with slight unease by financially pressured husband Peter (Sam Jaeger) and daughters Helen (Alisha Newton), Jules (Xaria Dotson), and youngest girl Dani (Naomi Tan), who we learn also came to the household originally as a foster child.

Emily Deschanel in 'Devil In Ohio'

Emily Deschanel in 'Devil In Ohio'

Generally, everyone goes to great lengths to make the visibly shaken Mae feel welcome. Jules, however, appears to be at the peak of eye-rolling teendom and is put out by the upheaval of giving up her bedroom.

Mae, it transpires, is a shameless goodie-two-shoes, one with a victim-tastic backstory. When at last she is enrolled in the same high school as Jules and Helen, she ends up charming and winning the hearts of alpha females and heartthrobs alike.

What they do not see is that Mae appears to have brought some ‘habits’ into the Mathis’s household – hissing at children, reciting strange incantations, building weird shrines from dead animals... that sort of thing.

All the while, Lopez is looking into a secretive community based near the county line where Mae was picked up.

The ratio of domestic infill to actual satanism is heavily lop-sided.

Peter’s money problems stem from a property deal that fell through. Helen is grappling with the laws of attraction, while Jules, the huffiest of huffy teenagers, is beset with school-corridor politics. As Suzanne and Mae bond, the former begins to have flashbacks to a personal trauma of her own.

It’s like you’re watching a teen soap, stuck in Halloween-episode mode

When it is time to let Lucifer back into the narrative, the pay-off is lousy.

Again and again, the tension is cranked up, only to climax with a innocuous false alarm. Crows are placed ominously on fence posts or fly into windows, despite no overtures whatsoever by showrunner (and source-novel author) Daria Polatin that supernatural forces exist in this world.

It takes an age before Lopez and Suzanne finally cotton on to the idea that Mae might have escaped a satanic cult. Hilariously, the cult turns out to have its origins in “Connemara, Ireland” – the work of Famine emigrants, miffed at God over failing crops. The divils!

A sting-in-the-tail finale hints that fingers were crossed for renewal. But so little of any impact has happened across its eight episodes that return custom will be thin, even were a second season to be announced.

Neither unsettling enough to put us on guard, nor knotty enough as a police procedural, it only really works in its wielding of domestic drama and high-school corridor tropes.

You think you’re about to be transported into weird backwoods occultism and clandestine shadiness. Instead, it’s like you’re watching a teen soap stuck in Halloween-episode mode.

Satanic panics: Three cult classics

Florence Pugh in 'Midsommar'

Florence Pugh in 'Midsommar'

Midsommar

(Netflix/AppleTV/Prime)

His 2018 debut Hereditary took no prisoners – but it was this ingenious folk nightmare that confirmed Ari Aster as the most exciting horror director in the game. Against sunny meadows and daisy chains, Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor run aground in a remote Nordic commune.

John Hawkes and Elizabeth Olsen in 'Martha Marcy May Marlene'

John Hawkes and Elizabeth Olsen in 'Martha Marcy May Marlene'

Martha Marcy May Marlene

(Disney+/AppleTV/YouTube, etc)

Like Aster, Sean Durkin was another new talent who used the cult template to make his name. This Elizabeth Olsen vehicle about a girl struggling to adapt to society after fleeing a cult is a slow-burn masterpiece and a highlight of 2011.

Mandy

(AppleTV/YouTube)

Part of Nicholas Cage’s recent renaissance was this mesmeric occult horror. Panos Cosmatos’s psychotropic revenge saga sees Cage as a former soldier taking down the grim cult who murder his girlfriend (Andrea Riseborough). Connemara icon Olwen Fouéré co-stars.