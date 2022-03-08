Despite falling ratings, soaps like EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are here to stay

If you detest soap operas, be warned: from this week on, they’re going to be even harder to avoid than usual. Turn on your TV between 7.30pm and 9pm any weeknight and you’ll find yourself in danger of slipping on a solid block of soap.

A major schedule shake-up that took effect yesterday means Emmerdale, which runs five nights a week with an hour-long episode on Fridays, has moved from 7pm to 7.30pm. This puts it in direct competition with EastEnders, which airs from Monday through to Thursday in the same slot.

You can now enjoy four nights of Walford misery without any respite.

In the past, the BBC and ITV took great pains to ensure their soaps never clashed. It made more sense to coexist than to compete, which would have done neither side any good. It appears that gentleman’s agreement has now been torn up.

Coronation Street, meanwhile, now has three hour-long episodes a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Oh, and let’s not forget Fair City (I’ve tried, believe me!), which adds two more hours to television’s weekly diet of soap suds.

The knock-on effect of all this is that Virgin Media 1’s News at 8, which had established a good niche in the schedules and built up a strong brand identity, has become News at 7.

Given that news has always had to fight tooth and nail to keep its place on commercial channels the world over, it’s hard to see any upside to this particular side effect.

If all this reshuffling proves anything, it’s that the soaps are still hugely important to the terrestrial broadcasters, despite viewing figures plummeting.

The Christmas Day episodes of the big three UK soaps used to be regarded as ratings bankers. Last year’s figures, however, were disastrous.

Coronation Street pulled in 3.25 million viewers, Emmerdale three million and EastEnders 2.9 million. The only other big BBC One Christmas Day offering to fare worse was Mrs Brown’s Boys, which didn’t even scrape into the top 10.

And yet, despite those dismal numbers, which would usually mean cancellation for a drama series, the BBC was happy to splurge £87m (€100m) — a few million more than the cost of bringing BBC3 back to television — on a new set for EastEnders at Elstree Studios that took five years to complete.

On the face of it, this would appear to be a colossal waste of money that makes no sense whatsoever. In fact, it makes perfect sense.

Soaps offer broadcasters something no other kind of drama can: they’re relatively cheap to make and they fill hundreds of hours of airtime all year round.

Typically, the cost of producing a top-tier drama series like, say, Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders or ITV’s extravagant new adaptation of The Ipcress File runs into the millions. They require extensive location filming, multiple sets, large-scale stunts, sophisticated special effects, a tonne of props — including, if it’s a period drama, elaborate costumes and vintage vehicles — and a cast of well-known actors who don’t offer their services for bargain prices.

And for all that investment, you might get no more than six hours of television. The same amount of money would stretch much further on soaps.

They’re shot — or more accurately, recorded — in no-frills style on a small number of fixed studio sets that are used hundreds of times in a year. Think about how much of the action in Coronation Street, for example, takes place in the pub, the bistro and the cafe.

They require only occasional location filming, such as when a few of the characters embark on a holiday.

The casts come comparatively cheap too. According to 2020 estimates, the highest-paid soap stars — usually the older actors who have been with the show for many years — can expect to earn anything from £150,000 to £250,000 a year.

But the job requires early morning starts, long shifts and six-day weeks. Eager young drama school graduates looking to get a foothold on TV, of which there is a plentiful supply, would be paid considerably less.

When you break it down like that, £87m for a set that’s expected to stand for decades is probably a bargain in the long-term.

Falling ratings or not, as long as the soaps provide broadcasters with a steady supply of cheap, time-filling TV, they’re here to stay.