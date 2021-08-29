| 9.5°C Dublin

Desperate Housewives screenwriter Marc Cherry: ‘I’m telling the stories of my mother, my sisters, my aunts’

Can a man write plausible female characters? Marc ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cherry shows it’s possible, having cut his teeth writing for The Golden Girls and now helming a woman-led anthology series Why Women Kill

The garden club ladies of the Paramount+ series 'Why Women Kill'. Photo: Nicole Wilder Expand
'Desperate Housewives' executive producer Marc Cherry and cast members (left to right) Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan, Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross pose with their award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2006. Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Expand
Cast of The Golden Girls, clockwise from bottom left: Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Betty White Expand
The garden club ladies of the Paramount+ series 'Why Women Kill'. Photo: Nicole Wilder

'Desperate Housewives' executive producer Marc Cherry and cast members (left to right) Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan, Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross pose with their award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2006. Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Cast of The Golden Girls, clockwise from bottom left: Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Betty White

Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria and Marc Cherry. Photo: Kevin Winter

Sarah Caden

“I live artistically with my mom in my head,” says screenwriter Marc Cherry, whose writing success started on The Golden Girls, the 1980s, before he went on to create Desperate Housewives and, most recently Why Women Kill.

He’s on the phone from his home in LA, having opted for a phone call instead of a Zoom and is openly delighted that I can’t see him as he “could not look worse”.

“My mother passed away in 2020,” Marc continues, “and it was a very, very difficult time, but so much of my artistic imagination comes alive thinking about her life and the fascinating way she dealt with things. So many of the choices that my female characters make are based on things I saw my mom do or words I heard her say.

