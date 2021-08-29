Desperate Housewives screenwriter Marc Cherry: ‘I’m telling the stories of my mother, my sisters, my aunts’

“I live artistically with my mom in my head,” says screenwriter Marc Cherry, whose writing success started on The Golden Girls, the 1980s, before he went on to create Desperate Housewives and, most recently Why Women Kill.

He’s on the phone from his home in LA, having opted for a phone call instead of a Zoom and is openly delighted that I can’t see him as he “could not look worse”.

“My mother passed away in 2020,” Marc continues, “and it was a very, very difficult time, but so much of my artistic imagination comes alive thinking about her life and the fascinating way she dealt with things. So many of the choices that my female characters make are based on things I saw my mom do or words I heard her say.

"I like to think that when it comes to authentic representation of women, I’m telling the stories of my mother, my sisters, my aunts and relatives.”

Choking up as he talks, Cherry recounts how his mother, Martha, both inspired and bolstered up his career when it was in a lull after The Golden Girls and, in the mid-1990s, splitting with his writing partner.

“I went through several years of unemployment, where I couldn’t even get an interview for a job. I started borrowing from my mom and I was 40 years old at the time.

“I had this script about suburban housewives and I thought it was the best thing I had ever written, but I couldn’t get anyone to buy it. Over a period of three years, I borrowed $100,000 from my mother. Then, finally, I sold Desperate Housewives for exactly $100,000.

So a few months later, feeling rather cocky about it, I went to her house and handed her the check for the entire amount. I said to her, ‘Aren’t you lucky to have a son who could figure his way out of trouble?’ My mom put the check in her purse and said, ‘I’m not lucky. I knew what horse I was betting on.’”

Marc chuckles afresh at the memory and that sort of witty but cutting comment is threaded through all his work and the women he so skilfully creates. As he is at pains to point out, however, his mother not only bankrolled him through to the birth of Desperate Housewives, but inspired it with stories of her youthful ambitions to become an opera singer, abandoned once she married Cherry’s father and followed his career in the oil industry around the world.

This idea of women giving up their own lives to become housewives, with a blackly comic ‘is that all there is?’ tone and multiple twists, became eight successful series of Desperate Housewives and made major stars of Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan and Felicity Huffman. It was a fantastic rollercoaster of success for Cherry, too, but also the kind of success that can become a millstone.

“The first season was a dream, but I had only ever done sitcoms before and I had never done a soap-opera format. As the seasons went on, every year had to build to a cliffhanger. It became a little difficult and I wasn’t fully prepared for it. Sometimes I didn’t feel like I was doing my best work.”

In those moments of doubt, I ask Marc, was it a case of wishing it would end, while also knowing that this was like wishing for one’s own demise.

“I certainly didn’t want it to end before my syndication check arrived,” he says with a hearty laugh, referring to the system whereby off-network syndication of a show, and therefore the big money, doesn’t happen until about four seasons in to a show.

When he came to create Why Women Kill, the second season of which starts on TG4 on September 7, Cherry wanted to shake off the soap-opera format. He calls this drama series an ‘anthology’ format, in that each season is standalone, with different characters at play and, potentially set in a different era with every series.

In the first season, Cherry told an intertwined story of three women, who live in the same house but in different decades, all of whom are dealing with infidelity in their marriages. This second season is more traditional, in that it is set in a single era – suburban 1940s America – but again ties together the stories of several women seeking, in their different ways, to be seen and appreciated.

Alma (Allison Tolman) is a ‘frump’ – as a neighbour kindly tells her by way of urging her to know her place – married to a nice vet and eager to join the wine-sipping glamorous ladies of the local gardening club. Rita (Lana Parrilla) is the queen bee of the club, married to a much older rich man, and having an affair with a young aspiring actor who she doesn’t trust.

When Alma discovers her husband has a dark secret, her life is changed, while at the same time, Rita’s husband suffers a stroke, which, instead of freeing her from his suffocating grip, makes her more of a prisoner in their marriage of convenience.

The setting, the spiky and very black humour and the quirkiness of season two of Why Women Kill bears comparison with the TV series of Fargo. Its bon-mot sense of humour bears comparison with Desperate Housewives, and Cherry’s skill at writing women remains his ultimate strength.

When he first began putting words in women’s mouths back with The Golden Girls, it wasn’t an issue for a man to ‘know’ what it meant to be a woman. Times have changed, however.

Cherry has acknowledged this, but while admitting that it’s “tricky” to talk about, he has said that being gay gives him a different lens through which to regard women. When you take out the physical attraction element, he has said, you are more open to seeing what really makes women tick. Still, he’s aware that views on this have evolved.

“A few years ago there was kind of a drumbeat for putting a higher bar for who got to tell what story. So I called one of my agents and said, ‘They’re going to try to stop me from telling women’s stories,’ and my agent said, ‘No, I think you’re grandfathered in at this point.”

New rules may exist, but Cherry has earned the right, over time and through his talent, to continue operating by the old rules. On the other hand, Marc relishes reinventing Why Women Kill with each series.

“I’ve already started working in my head on season three. And that will be completely different in terms of the setup, the time period, and how I tell the story. For me, it’s a joy that the freedom of the anthology format allows me to mix it up every season and not get bored and not feel hemmed into a corner.

"I’ve enjoyed telling stories with a beginning, middle and ending, as opposed to Desperate Housewives, which was just a beginning, middle and then the middle just kept going.”

There are too many women’s stories, heard most often as his late mother’s voice in his head, for Cherry to be hemmed in. The frump, the femme fatale, the drab and the fading beauty, he has a place for all of them.

Everyone wants to be seen, Marc says with a naughty chuckle, but what interests him is how you really should be careful what you wish for.

Season two of ‘Why Women Kill’ starts on TG4 on September 7