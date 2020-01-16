Irish stars Dervla Kirwan and Stephen Rea feature among the cast of Netflix's dark new mystery series The Stranger.

Dervla Kirwan and Stephen Rea among stars of dark new Netflix series The Stranger

Adapted by award-winning athor Harlan Coben from his novel, the suburban-set series charts the trials and tribulations of a successful lawyer whose life is turned upside down by a conversation with a mysterious stranger.

Richard Armitage plays Adam Price, who lives a charmed life with his teacher wife Corinne (Dervla Kirwan), and two sons.

All is well until a woman he does not know instigates a conversation at a bar, informing him that his wife lied about being pregnant and advising him to check the paternity of his two sons, before disappearing without trace.

After he confronts Corinne, she also flees, leaving only a text message asking him not to contact her and to give her some time.

The eight-part series, which also stars Stephen Rea, Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Kadiff Kirwan, and Anthony Head, will premiere on the streaming service on January 30.

Kirwan was most recently seen in the latest season of long-running series Silent Witness and the TV series Strangers.

Rea, who plays Martin Killane in The Strangers, last year appeared in David Ireland's film version of the play Cyprus Avenue and Neil Jordan's mystery drama Greta in 2018.

Online Editors