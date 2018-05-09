The nominations for the IFTA Television Awards have been announced and The Young Offenders leads the pack with six nominations.

The nominations for the IFTA Television Awards have been announced and The Young Offenders leads the pack with six nominations.

Derry Girls Vs The Young Offenders - Nominations for IFTA Television Awards 2018 announced

The Cork-set comedy has bagged noms for best Comedy, Female Performance (Hilary Rose), Male Performance (Chris Walley), Director and Writer (Comedy/Soap) for Peter Foote. Patrick Jordan has also been nominated for Camera Television.

Channel 4's Derry Girls, meanwhile, will go head to head with The Young Offenders, Bridget & Eamon, and Mrs Brown's Boys for best Comedy. The show has also bagged star Saoirse Monica Jackson a nomination for Female Performance while Tommy Tiernan is up for Male Performance. Writer Lisa McGee is also in the running for Writer (Comedy/Soap). Mrs Brown's Boys, Can't Cope Won't Cope, and Bridget & Eamon have two nominations each.

RTE's Six One news with new co-anchors Caitriona Perry and Keelin Shanley is up against BBC Newsline and Brexit Gets Triggered: A 3 News Special. The Current Affairs category sees BBC NI Spotlight - The Nama Tapes: Corruption up against Claire Byrne Live, RTE Investigates - Nightmare to Let, and The Tonight Show.

On the night Shay Healy will an IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to television and entertainment in Ireland for the last 55 years. Healy (75) will be presented with the award, the highest honour bestowed by IFTA, on May 31 at the organisation's IFTA Gala Television Awards at the RDS Concert Hall.

Here's the full list of nominees: ENTERTAINMENT Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge (Mind the Gap)

Dancing with the Stars (ShinaWil)

Ireland's Got Talent (Kite Entertainment/Green Inc Film and TV)

The Tommy Tiernan Show (Power Pictures)

COMEDY Bridget & Eamon (Pureclass Productions/RTE) Derry Girls (Hat Trick / Channel 4)

Mrs Brown's Boys (BOC Productions / BBC/RTE) The Young Offenders (Vico Films/ BBC3/RTE)

FACTUAL Creedon's Shannon (RTE Cork) Hector Central (Good Company Productions/TV4) Room to Improve (Coco Television)

Schizophrenia: The Voices in My Head (Frontline Films) DOCUMENTARY SERIES Éire Fhiáin An Cósta Thiar (Crossing the Line / TG4)

John Connors: The Travellers (Scratch Films / RTE) Keeping Ireland Alive - The Health Service In a Day (IndiePics / RTE) The Zoo TV Series (Moondance / RTE)

DOCUMENTARY SINGLE Autism and Me (Firebrand / RTE) The Great Irish Sell-Off (RTÉ Factual)

Pearl Harbor - The Heroes Who Fought Back (360 Productions/Discovery) Shaw: My Astonishing Self (Animo TV / RTE) We Need to Talk about Dad (Waka TV/RTE)

SOAP / CONTINUING DRAMA Fair City (RTE) Red Rock (TV3) Ros na Rún (TG4)

FEMALE PERFORMANCE Cathy Belton - Red Rock (TV3) Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe ((Merman & Avalon TV / Channel 4)) Seana Kerslake – Can’t Cope Won’t Cope (Deadpan Productions / RTE)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson – Derry Girls (Hat Trick/Channel 4) Hilary Rose – Young Offenders (Vico Films / BBC3/RTE) MALE PERFORMANCE Sean McGinley, Fir Bolg (Dearg Films / TG4) Chris Newman, Red Rock (TV3) Brendan O’Carroll, Mrs Brown’s Boys (BOC Productions for BBC/RTE) Tommy Tiernan, Derry Girls (Hat Trick / Channel 4) Chris Walley, The Young Offenders (Vico Films/ BBC3/RTE) LIVE EVENT Big Week on the Farm (IndiePics/RTE) Storm Ophelia: A 3 News Special (TV3) TG4XX BEO (Gifted Empire/TG4) Weather Live (Loosehorse/RTE) REALITY & CONSTRUCTED REALITY First Dates Ireland (Coco TV / RTE) Francis Brennan's Grand Vietnamese Tour (Waddell Media / RTE) Gogglebox Ireland (Kite Entertainment / TV3) Painting the Nation (IndiePics / RTE) SPECIALIST FACTUAL Aerial Ireland (Tile Films / Smithsonian) Fairytale of New York (RTE) Portrait of a Gallery (Wildfire Productions / RTE) Wild Ireland - The Edge of the World (Crossing the Line / BBC NI/TG4) SPORTS Anthony Foley: Munsterman (Wildfire Productions / RTE) Crash and Burn (DotTV/RTE) Giles ( Loosehorse/RTE) Pull Like A Dog (Wildfire/RTE) CURRENT AFFAIRS BBC NI Spotlight - The Nama Tapes: Corruption Claire Byrne Live (RTE) RTE Investigates - Nightmare to Let The Tonight Show (TV3) NEWS BBC Newsline Brexit Gets Triggered : A 3 News Special RTE Six One News CHILDREN & YOUNG PEOPLE’S - LIVE ACTION Bernard Dunne's Mythical Heroes (Firebrand/RTE) Drop Dead Weird (Telegael/RTE) Is Eolaí Mé (Meangadh Fíbín TG4) Lurgan 2K17 (Iris Productions /TG4) ANIMATION –CHILDREN & YOUNG PEOPLE The Day Henry Met (Wigglywoo) Lily’s Driftwood Bay (Sixteen South) Little Roy (Jam Media) Vampirina (Brown Bag) IRISH LANGUAGE Fir Bolg (Dearg Films / TG4) Frank O’Connor Idir Dhá Shruth (Animo TV/TG4) Rocky Ros Muc (Below the Radar) Ros na Run (EO Teilifis/Tyrone Productions / TG4) DIRECTOR COMEDY/SOAP Cathy Brady, Can't Cope Won't Cope (Deadpan Productions /RTE) Jason Butler, Bridget and Eamon (Pureclass Productions / RTE) Diarmuid Goggins, Red Rock (TV3) Peter Foott, The Young Offenders (Vico Films / BBC3/RTE) WRITER COMEDY/SOAP Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe (Merman & Avalon TV / Channel 4) Stefanie Preissner, Can't Cope Won't Cope (Deadpan Productions /RTE) Lisa McGee, Derry Girls (Hat Trick/Channel 4) Peter Foott, The Young Offenders (Vico Films / BBC3/RTE) DIRECTOR TELEVISION Kim Bartley, Schizophrenia The Voices in My Head (Frontline Films/RTE) Gerry Hoban Shaw, My Astonishing Self (Animo TV/RTE) Garry Keane, Deafening (Mind the Gap / RTE) Aoife Kelleher, We Need to Talk About Dad (Waka TV / RTE) CAMERA TELEVISION Patrick Jordan, The Young Offenders (Vico Films / BBC3/RTE) Ciaran Tanham, Red Rock (TV3) Mick O’Rourke, Sacred Sites (Tile Films / Smithsonian Channel) Domenico Pontillo, Wild Ireland - the Edge of the World (Crossing the Line / BBC NI/TG4) EDITING TELEVISION Iseult Howlett, Shaw My Astonishing Self (Animo TV / RTE) John Murphy, Giles (Loosehorse/RTE) Jamie Fitzpatrick, Wild Ireland - the Edge of the World (Crossing the Line / BBC NI/TG4) Bob Caldwell, Pearl Harbor The Heroes Who Fought Back (360 Productions / Discovery) SOUND TELEVISION Daniel Crowley, Jordan Mullen & Fionan Higgins - The Young Offenders Mick Cassidy & Killian Fitzgerald for Sacred Sites Paddy O’Hanlon, Garret Farrell & Michelee Fingleton Can’t Cope Won’t Cope Fiachra O’Hanlon and Killian Fitzgerald Pearl Harbour The Heroes who Fought Back (360 Productions / Discovery) Best Children's and Young People's Bernard Dunne's Mythical Heroes Drop Dead Weird Is Eolai Me Lurgan 2K17 Best Animation The Day Jenry met Driftwood Bayt Roy Littleroy Vampirina Read more: 'One of Ireland’s true greats of music and television' - Shay Healy (75) to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award Cillian Murphy eyes up part in Young Offenders after moving home to Ireland Meet Siobhan McSweeney, the actress who plays Sister Michael in Derry Girls

Online Editors