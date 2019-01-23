A mural of the Derry Girls cast is to be painted in Derry city centre to celebrate the return of the hit comedy series

Derry Girls to be immortalised with public mural ahead of second series

The main Derry Girls characters - Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James - will be painted onto a side of the Badgers Bar.

Non-profit social enterprise group from the city, UV Arts, is teaming up with Channel 4's in-house creative agency to produce the mural, which is part of a wider marketing campaign.

Councillor John Boyle, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said there was great support in the city for Derry Girls and that fans were looking forward to their return.

“There is great anticipation here for the next instalment of the Derry Girls series and this artwork is a real tribute to the cast which will no doubt be really well received by fans," he said.

"I am delighted to see the ongoing success of the show, which has shone a spotlight on the city, our culture and our humour."

The first series aired in January 2018 and received an overwhelming positive reaction from viewers from around the UK and particularly from the local community in Derry, making it Channel 4’s biggest comedy launch series in 14 years.

"The opportunity to immortalise these iconic figures through an amazing new mural can give the city a little hope for the future and spread a little laughter along the way," said Karl Porter at UV Arts.

Writer and Derry native Lisa McGee previously teased that the new series will see the girls and the wee English fella "up to more mischief and causing more chaos."

The second season of Derry Girls will air later this year.

Belfast Telegraph