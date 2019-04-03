Derry Girls stars and fans praise emotional episode for highlighting importance of Good Friday Agreement

Stars and viewers of Derry Girls have praised the latest episode of Lisa McGee's series for highlighting the importance of protecting peace in Northern Ireland.

As the Brexit negotiations trundle on, and the future for Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland remains uncertain, the 90s set comedy is serving as a timely reminder of the importance of political stability in the north.

Tuesday night's episode saw the fab four attending their end-of-year formal, a 50s themed prom, as the adults at home listened to the announcement of the IRA ceasefire on TV.

The ceasefire began in 1994 and eventually led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which effectively ended violent conflict in the north, and which may now be threatened by Brexit.

Cork actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael in the show, took to Twitter to comment on the significance of the story.

After watching tonight’s episode of #DerryGirls do you now see why I get so upset when Westminster threatens the GFA? Peace was hard won and remains a delicate precious thing. Also, how fucking brilliant is @LisaMMcGee — Siobhán THE NORTH IS NEXT McSweeney (@siobhni) April 2, 2019

And many fans who live in Northern Ireland and beyond were in agreement.

Tonight’s ending to #DerryGirls @Channel4 is a stark reminder that the GFA is in a delicate balance. Brexit is dangerous for many reasons. Let’s not threaten the relative peace we have had here since the GFA was signed. #BrexitShambles #BrexitChaos #GFA @nicolacoughlan 🏳️‍🌈 — Wayne Best (@waynebest) April 3, 2019

Watch the final 3 minutes of the last episode of series 1, and of the most recent episode of #DerryGirls and tell me you think risking the #GFA is worth it.

And if you still think it is, let's have a chat about it. Because you either don't care or you have no idea. — Kerri McGuigan (@kmcguigan) April 2, 2019

As a History teacher, I often teach students about Politics and Society in Northern Ireland. As a Brexit no deal looms, I hope MPs in Westminster are forced to watch tonight's episode of #DerryGirls so they will realise how important the GFA is for the continuation of peace in NI — Jamie Flanagan (@Official_JamieF) April 2, 2019

Brilliant and timely episode. Being English with a love of Ireland, I absolutely agree whatever outcome of Brexit, the GFA and peace in NI must be protected. Coincidence the bully causing division between the gang of 5 was called May? Love this show and Derry! #DerryGirls — Carol Billett (@Caz1957) April 2, 2019

My 16 year old niece asked me tonight about Northern Ireland and I explained how the GFA was brought together.. I was 16 in those days and even though I am British I remember it so well.. The GFA should never be threatened.. Lisa McGee ur just bloody marvellous! #DerryGirls — Mark Wiles (@wilesy999) April 2, 2019

Aww only #Derrygirls can make you laugh, and then bawl, what an emotional Ep😭between Orla asking Granda, James and Erin and the ceasefire and playing Zombie😭 I’m a wreck!!

How can politicians not see importance GFA pic.twitter.com/KCpp12YVTh — Rosie Lyn (@rorolyn) April 2, 2019

GFA must be protected at all costs, N.I cannot go backwards. Watching the last bit of #DerryGirls shows just how lucky and fortunate being born into peace was. — Jake_Barritt⛳️ (@jakebarritt1) April 2, 2019

Can people watch that final scene contrast it with the final scene of last year's final episode and see how far we have come..How the GFA is still so important to the peace. Don't let anything threaten this. We can't go back #DerryGirls — Niamh Thornbury (@niamharmagh11) April 2, 2019

Having been a teenager in the 90s, #DerryGirls makes me cry so much... the music, the longing, the hope for peace.



Watching it when Brexit ultras are carelessly threatening the GFA is just heartbreaking. — Eleanor Chuck (@ellychuck) April 2, 2019

The episode ended with the announcement of the IRA ceasefire with The Cranberries' hit Zombie playing in the background.

Aside from the usual hilarity, mainly courtesy of Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), the episode was emotional for other reasons too, not least the fact that protagonist Erin (Saoirse Monica Jackson) was stood up by her prom date, only to be rescued by the wee English fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

#DerryGirls highlights this week. Orla and Joe going the the prom, James saving the day for Erin (had me 😭), the ceasefire bit, and anything Michelle says! — Mark (KOTN) (@hughesms) April 3, 2019

James turning up to take Erin to the prom is giving me all the feels 😘#derrygirls — Lilymaes Closet (@Lilymaescloset) April 3, 2019

Just watched #DerryGirls

Awww when James turned up to take Erin to the prom though! #totesemosh ❤ — GlynjaminBlueskies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🌈 (@glynellishughes) April 3, 2019

@LisaMMcGee is a genius. When James was at the door for Erin 😭😭😭 that episode was so emotional! #DerryGirls — Matthew Brazier (@matthewxbrazier) April 3, 2019

Erin being stood up and James taking her to prom is not doing my emotions any good right now 😭 #DerryGirls — Luce (@lucejane23) April 3, 2019

THIS IS WHY JAMES IS THE BEST (literally just teared up when he turned up at Erin’s door😭) @Djllewellyn #DerryGirls — a n n a (@keerysholland) April 3, 2019

Derry Girls series 2 wraps up next week on Channel 4, Tuesday April 9 at 9.15pm.

