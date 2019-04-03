Entertainment TV News

Derry Girls stars and fans praise emotional episode for highlighting importance of Good Friday Agreement

Derry Girls, Channel 4
Aoife Kelly

Stars and viewers of Derry Girls have praised the latest episode of Lisa McGee's series for highlighting the importance of protecting peace in Northern Ireland.

As the Brexit negotiations trundle on, and the future for Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland remains uncertain, the 90s set comedy is serving as a timely reminder of the importance of political stability in the north.

Tuesday night's episode saw the fab four attending their end-of-year formal, a 50s themed prom, as the adults at home listened to the announcement of the IRA ceasefire on TV.

The ceasefire began in 1994 and eventually led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which effectively ended violent conflict in the north, and which may now be threatened by Brexit.

Cork actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael in the show, took to Twitter to comment on the significance of the story.

And many fans who live in Northern Ireland and beyond were in agreement.

The episode ended with the announcement of the IRA ceasefire with The Cranberries' hit Zombie playing in the background.

Aside from the usual hilarity, mainly courtesy of Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), the episode was emotional for other reasons too, not least the fact that protagonist Erin (Saoirse Monica Jackson) was stood up by her prom date, only to be rescued by the wee English fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

Derry Girls series 2 wraps up next week on Channel 4, Tuesday April 9 at 9.15pm.

