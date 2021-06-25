Derry Girls set to join the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up

They are the stars of one of television’s biggest comedies of recent years but now two of the Derry Girls are set to become armchair critics themselves.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell are to join the Celebrity Gogglebox family, making their debut on the hit Channel 4 show this evening.

The pair will take part in the programme for two weeks, entertaining viewers with their own hilarious reactions to a selection of TV shows.

Jackson, who plays teenage schoolgirl Erin Quinn in Derry Girls, said she was delighted to be taking part in the popular channel-hopping series, along with her co-star and friend, O’Donnell, who plays the sweary, man-mad Michelle Mallon.

She said: “Gogglebox is one of my absolute favourites so to be on there with my pal and fellow Derry Girl Jamie-Lee is a bit of a thrill.

“We’ve had in depth snack discussions already so are raring to go.”

Both actresses were born in Derry but currently live in London, where their Celebrity Gogglebox appearance will be filmed.

Jackson recently landed a role in DC's upcoming film about The Flash and O'Donnell will soon appear beside Colm Meaney in horror movie Unwelcome.

The news of their addition to the cast was announced on Thursday on social media, with fans of the celebrity edition of Gogglebox welcoming the new pairing.

One posted on Twitter: “This will be hilarious. What a brilliant combination”, while another fan wrote: “Best booking yet.”

With filming series three of Derry Girls postponed due to the Covid pandemic, some viewers, missing their fix of the award-winning comedy, were pleased at the inclusion of the actresses but questioned when the new series would go ahead.

“Amazing. Now give us series three of Derry Girls!,” tweeted one.

Jools Holland and Vic Reeves will also be back on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday and will take part in two episodes of the series. They’ll join regulars including Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford and Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall.

Meanwhile filming of series three of Derry Girls is due to get underway later this year.

In an interview with Metro earlier this year, Jackson said: “We’ve been pushed [filming] now a couple of times, and I think we are going to push again.

“It’s really important to us that we keep the authenticity of the show and that we don’t deliver any show that’s in any way a limited version. It’s important for us to shoot it at home.”