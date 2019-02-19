The Derry Girls returned to their home city for a special premiere of series two on Monday night.

The Derry Girls returned to their home city for a special premiere of series two on Monday night.

Derry Girls series two premiere: Fans in for 'a real treat' next month

Four of the actors - Saoirse Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn, Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan - joined writer and Derry-native Lisa McGee and the creative team for a Q&A following the screening.

Attendees got a first-look at two episodes in the new series and were sworn to secrecy over the antics of the girls and "the wee English fella", but what they could say, they were eager to share with fellow fans on social media.

'Constable F' from PSNI Foyle had a night off from his usual tasks as he looked after the cast, crew and their families as they attended the screening.

"All I can say is WOW," the flabbergasted Constable wrote on Facebook.

"Cheesy pop tunes and obviously loads of 90’s references. Not to mention the fantastic and familiar sights of OUR city."

(left to right) Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan arrive at the Omniplex Cinema in Londonderry for the Derry Girls premiere ahead of the broadcast of the second series on Channel 4. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Actor Tara Lynne O'Neill, who plays Ma Mary in the series, shared pictures from the event which she attended alongside Ian McElhinney, who stars as Da Gerry, and Julia Dearden, known for her role as Maureen Malarky, as well as "a new character" who remains a mystery.

"The viewers of Channel 4 are in for a real treat next month," teased Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District councillor John Boyle alongside a a picture with the cast.

Journalist Amanda Ferguson said: "I can't tell you anything about the episodes I saw but I am allowed to tell you they were both class."

"I don't want Derry Girls to ever end."

Saoirse-Monica Jackson arrives at the Omniplex Cinema in Londonderry for the Derry Girls premiere ahead of the broadcast of the second series on Channel 4. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Belfast Telegraph