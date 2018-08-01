Derry Girls narrowly beats Inside No 9 to win Radio Times Comedy Champion

Derry Girls has won the Radio Times Comedy Champion title after a nail-bitingly close battle with Inside No 9.

Fans of Lisa McGee's Channel 4 hit voted in their droves to see the series win the title with 50.1 per cent of the vote compared to the BBC's Inside No 9's 49.9 per cent.

Almost a million people voted for the two series ahead of Tuesday night's voting deadline.

McGee and Inside No 9 showrunner Steve Pemberton engaged in some good natured competitive banter on Twitter throughout the day as each show took the lead at various points.

Eventually he asked if they should declare it a draw.

No one deserves to lose - shall we call it a draw Girls? — Steve Pemberton (@SP1nightonly) July 31, 2018

Fellow showrunner Reece Shearsmith thanked fans for their votes following the result announcement.

Meanwhile, McGee thanked fans of her show as did stars Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Sylan Llewellyn and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

Thank you all so much for all your votes . A truly epic battle with the fantastic Inside Number 9 . I’m sure everyone needs a lie down now. — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) July 31, 2018

Thank you to everyone who voted for #derrygirls we are BUZZING !!!!!!!! — Saoirse-Monica Jackson (@SaoirseJackson) July 31, 2018

YOU BEAUTIES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

WE DID IT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/R2wo9jq8X4 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 31, 2018

Nearly a hiccup with the voting but we got there thank you so much everyone! #BehindTheScenes #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/Vj3vm04Rdf — Dylan Llewellyn (@Djllewellyn) July 31, 2018

