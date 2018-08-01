Entertainment TV News

Wednesday 1 August 2018

Derry Girls narrowly beats Inside No 9 to win Radio Times Comedy Champion

Derry Girls
Derry Girls
Derry Girls
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Derry Girls has won the Radio Times Comedy Champion title after a nail-bitingly close battle with Inside No 9.

Fans of Lisa McGee's Channel 4 hit voted in their droves to see the series win the title with 50.1 per cent of the vote compared to the BBC's Inside No 9's 49.9 per cent.

Almost a million people voted for the two series ahead of Tuesday night's voting deadline.

McGee and Inside No 9 showrunner Steve Pemberton engaged in some good natured competitive banter on Twitter throughout the day as each show took the lead at various points.

Eventually he asked if they should declare it a draw. 

Fellow showrunner Reece Shearsmith thanked fans for their votes following the result announcement.

Meanwhile, McGee thanked fans of her show as did stars Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Sylan Llewellyn and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

Meet Siobhan McSweeney, the actress who plays Sister Michael in Derry Girls

Making Ireland funny again - meet the minds behind hits Derry Girls, The Young Offenders, Can't Cope Won't Cope 

Derry Girls is the most watched TV series ever in Northern Ireland 

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment