Derry Girls-inspired baby names grow in popularity

Whilst Derry Girls has helped resurface 90s nostalgia and long-forgotten fashion trends, it has also been inspiring a new generation of baby names, according to an Irish baby store.

With the third and final series of the hit Channel 4 show airing throughout April and May, research from Bella Baby suggests the famous five’s character names have been trending across the UK and Ireland.

The baby product supplier said that using analysis of the most popular baby names and Google Trends, it found an increase in newborns being named after the main cast of the quirky Northern Irish sitcom over the last 12 months.

According to the statistics, the girl’s name Erin, also the name of Derry Girls’ leading lady, has risen four places in the last year and its overall UK ranking is 58 out of 5493.

The name comes from Éirinn, the dative case of the name of Ireland in Irish, Éire.

Another Irish name, Orla, otherwise known as Erin’s scatterbrain cousin in the popular Derry programme, has risen six places in the same period and its overall UK ranking is 72.

The traditional Gaelic spelling Órlaith comes from Órfhlaith, which means "golden princess" as it combines "ór" meaning gold, with "fhlaith" meaning prince.

Órla is just a shorter variation of this, but technically, if you take the fada away from Órla, it means vomit in Gaelic – possibly a funny fit if in relation to Derry Girls’ own eccentric Orla.

The name Clare – played by Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan in Lisa McGee’s sitcom – has risen 1,386 places in the last year and its overall ranking is 2615.

From the feminine form of the Latin adjective 'clarus', it has meanings of ‘bright’ and ‘clear’, which suit Derry Girls’ brainbox Clare well.

Both the names Michelle and James are Hebrew, and the former has risen 87 places over the last 12 months, to an overall UK ranking of 393.

The name Michelle is the anglicised version of the French name Michele, the French feminine form of Michel, derived from the Hebrew name Michael meaning ‘who is like God’, and the sassy character of the same namesake – played by Derry’s own Jamie-Lee O’Donnell – isn’t short of a superiority complex.

The character’s cousin James has stayed in the same place in the last year’s baby name rankings, coming out at number 24 out of 4608 in the overall UK and Ireland listings.

It means ‘supplanter’ or ‘replacer’, and a suitable replacement for another Derry girl he is.