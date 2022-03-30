Derry Girls: Channel 4 confirms release date for final series of hit comedy

The third and final season of Derry Girls will begin airing on TV screens on Tuesday, April 12, Channel 4 has confirmed.

Channel 4 today released a first look at the final season, which will have six episodes in total.

All the series’ favourite characters, Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return for its swansong, as will Tommy Tiernan for his role as Gerry.

It’s anticipated that Nicola Coughlan’s character Clare will have a reduced role in the third season due to her commitments to Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton.

Lisa McGee, the show’s writer and creator, confirmed late last year that the third season would be the show’s last.

Derry Girls became an instant hit upon the release of the first season in 2018, but McGee said the show was always intended to be a coming-of-age production and that it was always the plan to “say goodbye after three series”.

“Who knows if Erin, Claire, Orla, Michelle and James return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us,” McGee said in a letter to fans at the time.

Lisa said Derry Girls is “a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It’s been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.

“I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us”.

Ms McGee paid special homage to the crew that filmed the show and Channel 4, which she said was: “the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show”.