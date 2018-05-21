THE cast of Derry Girls are set to appear in a celebrity special of the hit revamped series The Crystal Maze.

Derry Girls (and wee English fella) set for The Crystal Maze celebrity special

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn and their team captain Saoirse-Monica Jackson will continue upping the 1990s nostalgia by joining Maze Master Richard Ayoade next month.

The young stars will endeavour to make their way through the Aztec, Medieval, Futuristic and Industrial Zones as they take on 30 brand new games in the hope of collecting all-important crystals. Lisa McGee's hit comedy series wowed audience earlier this year, depicting the lives of a group of teenagers in 1990s Derry amid the Troubles.

The programme was a ratings hit for Channel 4 and prompted bosses to commission a second series after only one episode had aired on TV. It became the biggest series ever in Northern Ireland since modern records began in 2002 and was also the biggest ever comedy launch series on catch up service All 4.

Meanwhile, also tackling the Crystal Maze for the celebrity specials will be eight-time Paralympic medalist David Weir, former-England international Wayne Bridge, Countdown’s Rachel Riley and reality star Charlotte Crosby all captained by tennis ambassador Judy Murray. Another team will see TV personality Katie Price joins Happy Mondays’ Bez, presenter and DJ Roman Kemp, Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead led by former England midfielder Dennis Wise.

Double Olympic champ Dame Kelly Holmes takes charge of MC Big Narstie, actress Jorgie Porter, internet superstar Alfie Deyes and long jumper Greg Rutherford on an action-packed journey to the Crystal Dome. And Comedian Joe Wilkinson, Blue Peter’s Radzi Chinyanganya, broadcaster Kate Garraway and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts will take on the Maze captained by broadcasting legend Richard Madeley.

The Crystal Maze celebrity specials begin in June on Channel 4.

