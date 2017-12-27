'Dermot told us we'd be in our house by Christmas... it'll be February now', says Daniel
Singer Daniel O'Donnell has said that he hopes to be back in his Donegal house in early 2018, having been forced out of his home for the past six months.
He has handed over the keys to his house to RTE architect Dermot Bannon, as he undertakes an ambitious internal renovation for a celebrity version of his Room To Improve show.
However, it has not been plain sailing when it comes to the project, which Daniel says has come in at double the budget and taken longer than expected.
Dispute
He said there was a "dispute" between himself and the celebrity architect when work began on his Kincasslagh house last August, but they managed to sort out their differences.
"The whole house is changed," he said.
"It was only a couple of rooms that we wanted to alter and Dermot might as well have just bulldozed it. It's all internal work, there's no extension but it will be lovely when it's finished.
"We're out of the house since the end of August. He initially told us we'd be in by Christmas but I thought that was a bit ambitious. It will be February now," he added.
