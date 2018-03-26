'Dermot loves an open plan. He'd marry an open plan' - a dividing wall caused serious drama on Room to Improve last night

Dermot Bannon came close to walking off the project on last night's Room to Improve.

Everyone's favourite architect had designed a complete renovation for a 100 year old Tipperary farmhouse but his open plan kitchen/dining/living area did not go down well with dairy farmer Padraig and schoolteacher Katie.

Katie initially said she was underwhelmed with the design - giving him 'zero out of ten' - and had hoped for a fourth bedroom, but Dermot explained that they did not have the budget to have everything on their wish list so she settled for three. However, there was one bone of contention that was not so easily negotiated, and that was the fact that Katie did not desire open plan living and wanted a wall dividing the living area from the kitchen/dining.

The argument over the wall continued throughout the entire four month build. In fact it seemed Katie and Dermot locked horns over every minute detail from the wall to tiles to the colour of windows to a glass cabinet and an 8ft sofa. Padraig also had objections. He didn't want large south facing windows to let more light in because it might interfere with watching TV due to the glare.

"What's wrong?" asked Dermot at one point. "What's right? It's a much shorter list" replied Katie. Dermot told viewers he was close to jacking in, but wanted the couple to have a beautiful home. It all came together in the end, of course, with Dermot's vision producing yet another stunning home for his clients. But Katie won the wall battle.

The final episode of this series of Room to Improve airs next Sunday on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

