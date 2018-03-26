'Dermot loves an open plan. He'd marry an open plan' - a dividing wall caused serious drama on Room to Improve last night
Dermot Bannon came close to walking off the project on last night's Room to Improve.
Everyone's favourite architect had designed a complete renovation for a 100 year old Tipperary farmhouse but his open plan kitchen/dining/living area did not go down well with dairy farmer Padraig and schoolteacher Katie.
Katie initially said she was underwhelmed with the design - giving him 'zero out of ten' - and had hoped for a fourth bedroom, but Dermot explained that they did not have the budget to have everything on their wish list so she settled for three.
However, there was one bone of contention that was not so easily negotiated, and that was the fact that Katie did not desire open plan living and wanted a wall dividing the living area from the kitchen/dining.
The argument over the wall continued throughout the entire four month build. In fact it seemed Katie and Dermot locked horns over every minute detail from the wall to tiles to the colour of windows to a glass cabinet and an 8ft sofa.
Padraig also had objections. He didn't want large south facing windows to let more light in because it might interfere with watching TV due to the glare.
"What's wrong?" asked Dermot at one point. "What's right? It's a much shorter list" replied Katie. Dermot told viewers he was close to jacking in, but wanted the couple to have a beautiful home.
It all came together in the end, of course, with Dermot's vision producing yet another stunning home for his clients. But Katie won the wall battle.
Here are some of the best reactions to the show:
Why in the name of all things architect would you get Dermot in if you hate open plan; Dermot LOVES an open plan. He’d marry an open plan. #RoomToImprove— Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) March 25, 2018
The nation has'nt been this engrossed in the goings on of a farm since Miley and Fidelma were rolling around in a hayshed #roomtoimprove— Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) March 25, 2018
When it comes to saying “what about the China cabinet” and not wanting a larger south facing window cos more glass might make watching tv more difficult; @DermotBannon should just go home and leave the owners to it. I’m allergic to them #roomtoimprove— Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) March 25, 2018
#roomtoimprove @DermotBannon after the show tonight. pic.twitter.com/KoCf3sXxUE— Daria Verjans (@MegaPotential) March 25, 2018
I’m only catching up with #roomtoimprove now. We’ve had to pause it and go for a smoke twice, such is the stress— Mike Mc Loughlin (@zuroph) March 25, 2018
Right, I’m off to bed. Bloody wreaked after that.. #roomtoimprove— Laura 🎄 (@miss_lauranne) March 25, 2018
The final episode of this series of Room to Improve airs next Sunday on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.
Online Editors
