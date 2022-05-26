Dermot Kennedy, Jessie Buckley and Charlie Bird among guests as the Late Late Show marks turning 60

The Late Late Show has announced a stellar line-up for its 60th birthday celebrations with Charlie Bird, Rosanna Davison and Dermot Kennedy joing Ryan Tubridy on Friday night.

The final show of the season will also see Jessie Buckley, Racheal Diyaolu, Claire Bird and Catherine Corless make an appearance.

Kerry woman Jessie Buckley has earned Oscar nominations, won Olivier awards and wowed at the Met Gala.

She is now making an album with renowned singer-songwriter and record producer Bernard Butler, formerly of Britpop stars Suede and McAlmont and Butler.

The pair will join Tubridy to chat about how their love of the Kerry landscape brought them together and inspired their collaboration.

Dublin singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will join forces with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to perform his new chart-topping single Something to Someone.

Now living in New York, the singer is currently home in Ireland for his on-going world tour.

Comedian Mario Rosenstock will channel his inner Christy Moore with a song to celebrate 60 years of The Late Late Show.

Ireland’s latest boxing world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke will be bringing in their gold medals and chatting with Tubridy about their incredible achievements.

A number of musicians will also feature on the programme to share their memories of appearing on the show over the years, including Clannad’s Moya Brennan, Altan’s Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Christy Dignam and Billy McGuinness from Aslan, as well as Shobsy and Lyra.

There will be special 60th birthday Late Late Show wishes on the night from past guests including Peter Kay, Imelda May, Cliff Richards, Michael Parkinson, Adam King, Conan O’Brien, Michael Flatley and Chris Hadfield.