Dermot Bannon says he doesn't regret his hilarious TV debut on Blind Date in 1994

He made the appearance as a contestant on Cilla Black's show in 1994 when he was studying to be an architect in the UK.

While the footage of his cheeky chappy appearance previously aired on The Late Late Show, Ray D'Arcy raised the subject again with Bannon on his radio show on Friday, proving that once these things get out, they can never be lived down! However, speaking about the appearance to Ray, Dermot said he has no regrets.

Dermot Bannon (L) on Blind Date

"I was in college in England and they had a roadshow where they went around all the students unions and universities and they held auditions and we all thought it would be a bit of craic to go for it so I went in with a few of the Irish lads who were over there with me and when I came out from the audition they were gone," he revealed. He made it through to the live show and said he thought it would be "great craic" and a "bit of an experience".

Ray asked him did he "end up with a TV presenter" and he said he did. Jenny Falconer was the lucky lady choosing between Dermot and two other guys on the show. She ultimately chose Donda Michaels, but it seems she only had eyes for Dermot backstage. "She's a TV presenter in the UK. Jenny Falconer is her name. I think she does breakfast TV shows. So yeah, we just..."

Dermot is now married to Dermot Bannon Architects Financial Director Louise and they have three children. "Louise is just about okay with it now!" he joked to Ray, adding, "No, she's not, she's grand. Look, it's one of those things. I don't regret many thing in my life. I don't even regret it. But I suppose working in what I do I'm always trying to be taken seriously. I'm more comfortable with it now than maybe 10 years ago."

As for why he did the show, he added, "One of the reasons I went on and did the show was to give the lads and everybody I know a bit of craic. I was a little bit of the clown. I'll do this on behalf of you. I'll take one for the team!"

Ray suggested it was prep for ultimately appearing on Room to Improve, to which Dermot laughed, "It wasn't prep for Room to Improve!"

Online Editors