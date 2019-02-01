DERMOT Bannon has revealed that he has never seen an episode of Room To Improve.

Dermot Bannon reveals why he has never watched Room To Improve as he chats about his new home

The celebrity architect has become a household name thanks to the popular RTE show but he has admitted that he's never actually tuned in himself.

Speaking on The Late Late Show tonight, he told host Ryan Tubridy: "No, I never watch it back, do you watch back old episodes of The Late Late Show?

"I've already lived it for a year."

The father-of-three is in the middle of a very special home improvement of his own at the moment as he bought a three-bed property in Drumcondra, north Dublin for almost €800,000 last year.

He said that revamping his dream home has given him a newfound empathy for what participants on Room To Improve go through.

He explained: "I have now an understanding now of what the people on the show are going through.

"What's happening now is normally on Room To Improve I make my mind up my mind and just follow it through and say we're doing this come hell or high water.

"If people say they're not sure about something I'll just tell them they're grand and not to trust me.

"What's happening now is that I've drawn up the plans and then a builder or somebody will ask if I'm sure about something and normally I'd say yeah but now I'm not so sure.

"I've had to kind of surround myself with architect friends and they kind of push me forward and tell me I can do it.

"As soon as somebody questions it when you've got to live in it for the rest of your life it's very difficult to let that go, so I'm getting a taste of my own medicine."

This comes after Bannon previously revealed that pubs are inspiring the design of his new house.

He told Independent.ie: "I'm treating it a bit like a pub, that we have one central space that's open plan and there's going to be lots of snugs off it," he said.

"The house is an experiment. We have an office, we've got a play room, we've got a living room, we've got a dining room, we've got a kitchen - all in the one space. But I'm using levels, I'm using the light so that the spaces that you're drawn to in the morning will be smaller and more intimate spaces when you're together. Evening times are when people gather, so that'll be where the bigger dining table is going to be."

