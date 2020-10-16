Dermot Bannon opens up about his brother's Covid-19 diagnosis and urges public to look out for the lonely

Dermot Bannon has opened up about his brother's Covid-19 diagnosis and has urged the public to look out for those who are lonely- no matter what age they are.

Speaking about knowing people who have contracted the virus, the TV architect said: “My brother had it [Covid-19] and his wife.

“They are fine now though, they minded themselves. I had to do the shopping for them but they were okay, they were fine.”

The Room to Improve star added that luckily his brother and his partner were fine, but that hasn’t been the case for other people he knows.

“There’s relatives and friends of my parents who have been sick and tragically died. My brother was okay but other people weren’t. It’s devastating like,” he said on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show.

“It affects so many people in so many different ways.”

The architect then urged the public to look out for others at the moment, especially the elderly and those who live alone.

“My mother is at home and she found it very tough. She’s used to being out and about. She was scared to go outside the front door when she was told not to,” he said.

“She found it very lonely. She was afraid to go to the shops and step outside and that’s still there. Even people who look able enough to go outside we need to keep thinking of them because they may be lonely.

“We need to do that now.”

Despite acknowledging these hardships, Dermot said he enjoyed what Covid-19 restrictions brought for himself and his family at the beginning.

“I feel ashamed to admit it because a lot of people are suffering but I enjoyed the start of it,” he said.

“I enjoyed the time with the kids. Life was very busy beforehand. Sometimes it was nice to just sit at opposite ends of the couch and do nothing.”

Online Editors