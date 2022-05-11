Delay on Conversations with Friends appearing on RTÉ attributed to funding

The scheduling differences between RTÉ One and BBC Three for Sally Rooney’s new mini-series Conversations with Friends has been attributed to funding.

There is huge anticipation ahead of this month’s release of the 12-part series, with TV bosses hoping it will replicate the worldwide success of Normal People.

Created once again by Dublin-based Element Pictures, the first two episodes will make their world debut on BBC Three this Sunday, May 15, the same day as on Hulu in the US. However, the series based on Rooney’s debut novel will not be shown on RTÉ One until Wednesday May 18, leaving Irish viewers open to possible spoilers.

When asked about the three-day delay between the UK and here, a spokesperson for RTÉ said: “BBC are majority funders of it and therefore get the premiere.” She said BBC Three was not widely available in Ireland and the Irish broadcaster believes most people here will therefore watch the series only on RTÉ.

The decision to air the show on Wednesdays may also be down to RTÉ’s prime-time scheduling, given that it can’t air it against The Sunday Game. RTÉ shows home-produced documentaries in addition to a monthly Crimecall on Monday nights, while Prime Time airs on Tuesdays at 9.35pm.

It is understood RTÉ always planned to show it on a Wednesday night in the 9.35pm slot, given the huge interest in the series. There was a two-day gap between BBC and RTÉ when Normal People aired in 2020.

The adaptation of Conversations with Friends was commissioned by the BBC in partnership with streaming service Hulu and made in association with RTÉ.

Co-financed by Northern Ireland Screen, it was filmed in Dublin, Belfast and Croatia.

The series, which runs over six weeks, follows the adventures of college student Frances, played by Alison Oliver, as she navigates a series of complicated relationships.

The cast features relative newcomers, including Sasha Lane as Frances’ ex-girlfriend Bobbi alongside married couple Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke).

The film’s executive producer is Ed Guiney, with Lenny Abrahamson as director alongside writer Alice Birch and Rooney.