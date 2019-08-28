Deirdre O'Kane to front new stand-up series on Sky One

Actress and comedian Deirdre O'Kane has been announced as the host of a new stand-up comedy series for Sky One.

Actress and comedian Deirdre O'Kane has been announced as the host of a new stand-up comedy series for Sky One.

The Drogheda woman will be joined on the stage of Dublin's Olympia Theatre by well-known comedy sars and emerging talent for the new five-part series, which will be filmed live.

Produced by Kite, the team behind Gogglebox Ireland, Ireland's Got Talent, and Copper Face Jacks: The Musical, it is expected to air on Sky next autumn.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to attend the shows with tickets going on sale via Ticketmaster next year.

The Moone Boy actress said, "I’ve been sitting on this news since January and now it’s beginning to feel very real. I can’t wait to get started. We’re chatting to some big names and it’s always a thrill to work with the best in the business. Bring it on!”

Deirdre can next be seen in action this weekend on stage at the Comedy Stage at Electric Picnic with a stand-up show at 7pm.

Sky previously invested in Irish productions Moone Boy and 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy and it is hoped the new show will also appeal to viewers across Europe.

A new comedy channel, Sky Comedy, will also launch in February next year featuring scripted US comedy from HBO, NBC and Showtime including Mrs Fletcher, and The Righteous Gemstones.

Online Editors