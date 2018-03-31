'Saturday Night Takeaway' bosses are still undecided about how Declan Donnelly will address his co-star Ant McPartlin's absence from tonight's show.

Declan Donnelly to present solo on ITV tonight without co-star Ant McPartlin by his side - for first time in 20 years

Donnelly (42) will present the show alone for the first time in the show's history tonight.

The presenter will be without Ant McPartlin for the penultimate episode in the series although Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will be on hand in their regular support roles. McPartlin has stepped back from his TV commitments and returned to rehab after he was charged with drink driving earlier this month.

But he will feature in the episode as part of the duo's pre-recorded Saturday Knight Takeaway sketch after it was decided they should be broadcast. On Friday Dec revealed he was heading for rehearsals solo in a message on Twitter.

He wrote: "Back in studio today preparing your #SaturdayNightTakeaway for tomorrow night. Have a great Good Friday! D x." Donnelly who recently confirmed he is going to be a father, will also present next week's final episode in Florida alone.

McPartlin will appear in court on April 4. Producers are still deciding whether Dec speak about Ant or ignore the matter entirely.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Explaining Ant's absence has been the hardest part of planning. The bosses are torn in regards to how they can hit the right tone.

"They want to be respectful... while not bringing down the mood of the show. 'Takeaway' is all about having fun and they fear a sombre start may seriously effect the quality of the output."

This will be the first time in 20 years that Dec has had to present without Ant by his side, so he's understandably feeling the pressure ahead of tonight's show. An insider explained: "It's going to be a strange feeling fronting the show on his own. But Dec is professional and is determined to do a good job."

ITV made the decision to pull last week's episode of 'Saturday Night Takeaway' following Ant's arrest but the broadcaster later confirmed that the final two episodes would be aired as normal but with Dec presenting for the first time on his own. Speaking about going it alone, Dec said in a statement: "Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of 'Saturday Night Takeaway' will go ahead.

"We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the 'Takeaway' team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series."

Press Association