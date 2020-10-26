| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Decision on TV star Sinead Desmond's pay dispute should send shivers down the spine of RTÉ’s accountants

Michael O'Doherty

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney at TV3's Autumn 2016 launch at The National Concert Hall, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy Expand

Close

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney at TV3's Autumn 2016 launch at The National Concert Hall, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney at TV3's Autumn 2016 launch at The National Concert Hall, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney at TV3's Autumn 2016 launch at The National Concert Hall, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The Workplace Relations Commission published a significant decision last month that has only now emerged.

A newspaper yesterday came to the unsurprising conclusion as to the identity of the people involved, named only as “A Presenter” and “Mr X”.

I’m happy to report the case concerned the claim of former Ireland AM presenter Sinéad Desmond against Virgin Media. Her former co-presenter Mark Cagney is Mr X.