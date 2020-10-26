Decision on TV star Sinead Desmond's pay dispute should send shivers down the spine of RTÉ’s accountants

The Workplace Relations Commission published a significant decision last month that has only now emerged.

A newspaper yesterday came to the unsurprising conclusion as to the identity of the people involved, named only as “A Presenter” and “Mr X”.

I’m happy to report the case concerned the claim of former Ireland AM presenter Sinéad Desmond against Virgin Media. Her former co-presenter Mark Cagney is Mr X.

Readers may recall that Desmond is suing under employment equality legislation on the basis that she was unfairly paid less than Cagney for doing the same job.

While that question of fairness hasn’t yet been answered, the decision did consider whether you could reasonably compare what the co-presenters were earning.

At the heart of the dispute is the suggestion that one presenter should be paid more on the grounds that they’re a bigger star.

It’s a fascinating issue, because while many people are paid simply according to seniority or the number of hours they work, the normal rules don’t apply to TV talent.

Virgin Media’s claim boils down to its belief that Cagney could rightfully earn more as he had superior “star quality” to Desmond due to his high public profile, and he performed “many other media engagements”.

Let us, for the sake of argument, take VIP magazine as a barometer for a person’s celebrity status in Ireland.

Since 2006, when Desmond joined TV3, Cagney has appeared on the cover of VIP twice.

In that time, Desmond has appeared three times.

More importantly, perhaps, Desmond was the main story on the cover on each occasion. Cagney, on the other hand, wasn’t.

While allowances have to be made for the fact that women tend, as a rule, to make better cover stories for VIP, these stats are hard to reconcile with the station’s view that Cagney was the bigger star.

The WRC, without specifically referencing the magazine, also rejected TV3’s claims and held that “the star quality of her and Mr X were the same in practical terms”.

Just as interesting was that Virgin Media relied on the fact that Cagney was not actually employed by the station, but was instead engaged as a freelance operator.

As he was paid through a limited company he had set up, his earnings could not be compared directly with Desmond’s, so Virgin argued.

The WRC, however, held that Cagney was an employee of Virgin Media for the purposes of this case.

In so doing, it also appears to have rejected all the arguments usually presented by RTÉ to defend its position on most of its top-paid presenters.

These faces are engaged as similar “independent contractors”, thereby saving the station around €200,000 a year in employer’s PRSI.

So, aside from providing a green light for Desmond to continue her claim, the WRC’s decision may also send a few shivers down the spine of RTÉ’s accountants.