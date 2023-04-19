Davy’s Toughest Team: ‘Nobody is immune from mental health challenges’, says mentor Dane Galligan on RTÉ show

One of the mentors on Davy Fitzgerald’s RTÉ show Davy’s Toughest Team will open up about his own mental health struggles on tonight’s finale.

Dane Galligan (36) from Greystones, Co Wicklow, is the show’s wilderness expert and felt it was important to share his battle with depression and severe anxiety.

The reality shows sees Davy, Dane and performance coach Mattie Rice taking seven young men who have gone through previous traumas and putting them through physical and mental challenges.

Dane said it was an “emotional rollercoaster” getting to know the young participants Tadgh, Lee, Brendan, Rob, Kelvin, Dave and Jamie.

Ranging in age from 18-24, they have experienced issues like drug addiction, abandonment and bereavement while two of them lost family members to suicide.

They spent three months on the four-part show trying to overcome various obstacles in order to help them overcome their past issues.

Tonight’s finale, filmed in Iceland, sees Dane telling the group how he struggled with his mental health from his early teens.

Having suicidal thoughts was when he hit “rock bottom” and reached out for professional help, having being diagnosed with depression when he was around 24. The show will see Davy commending him for his honesty, saying that people “just need to talk about this.”

Dane said he thought long and hard before opting to share his personal story on the show, which airs on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm.

“I'm quite open about my mental health, but while it’s one thing chatting to friends and family, it’s another thing doing it on national TV,” he said.

“We realised early on that mental health issues was just very prominent among these boys and we were taken aback with the amount of talk around suicide. That resonated with me.

“We felt the guys might benefit a little from hearing my story. It's very important for them to see the vulnerability in us as well – and particularly with mental health, nobody’s immune.

“It's good for the guys to see that vulnerability in someone. It shows them that it’s not just them and they’re not alone in this.

"These guys have had incredible traumas and experiences during their lives. I was hoping it would have a positive impact on them. So it was worth putting myself out there and telling that story.”

While mental health services have improved in this country, Dane feels there’s still much more work to be done. When he was first diagnosed and recommended for counselling, he was between jobs and couldn’t afford it.

Instead, he reached out to a Bray service called Living Life, which lets service users donate whatever they can afford and he said it “saved my life.”

“There’s still a lot of work to be done and this is why this show is really important,” he said.

“It’s not just about us guiding the lads to a better place – it’s also about what those seven guys can do by being vulnerable throughout the process and telling their stories.”