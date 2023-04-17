David Gillespie to reprise EastEnders role 30 years after Walford debut

The actor first appeared in the BBC soap opera in 1987 as Duncan Boyd, the curate of the local church.

David Gillespie is set to return to EastEnders to reprise his original role more than 30 years since he first set foot in Albert Square.

The actor first appeared in the BBC soap opera in 1987 as Duncan Boyd, the curate of the local church and soon became involved with one of the show’s much-loved characters Sharon Watts.

They connected as she sought comfort at his church in an attempt to escape from her turbulent home life caused by rowing parents – and they were later engaged until Sharon, played by Letitia Dean, called off the marriage when Duncan was offered a new job at a parish in Wiltshire.

Later this month, he is to return to Walford for a short stint to officiate Albie’s christening, the BBC has announced.

However, he will be shocked when he learns that his former partner Sharon is the mother of the young boy.

“Although Duncan’s time in Walford is short-lived, his arrival is sure to ruffle feathers as his past romantic history with Sharon comes to light”, the broadcaster has said.

Reflecting on his return, Gillespie said: “I have to say what a pleasure it was being back in EastEnders reviving my role as Duncan after over 30 years of leaving the show – a little strange at first but “nice strange”.

“The only people I knew were my old mates Letitia and Gillian but I was made to feel instantly at home by such a wonderful cast and great crew – lots of new friends. Fabulous.”

Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean

Chris Clenshaw, the show’s executive producer, added: “It’s wonderful to welcome David back to the role of Duncan Boyd.

“Although we haven’t seen Duncan for over three decades, his character shares a romantic history with one of the show’s iconic matriarchs, Sharon.

“We’re delighted to have him back for a short while as he unknowingly stirs up drama between the happy couple.”